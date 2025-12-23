Bronny James Opens Up On Growing Up With LeBron James Playing Every Christmas

LeBron James’ Christmas Day résumé is unmatched, but the tradition has always come with sacrifices away from the court. As the Lakers prepare for another holiday showcase, Bronny James offered a rare glimpse into what Christmas has looked like for their family over the years.

“You just tried to hope that game was home so we could have him home for Christmas,” Bronny James told ESPN. “But we always go home to our house and open presents in the morning. If he’s not there, then we’ll wait or do it the day before. So, it’s always been kind of like a coin flip. But we try to make it happen on Christmas Day as much as possible.”

While most families spend the holidays together without interruption, LeBron has almost always been booked on Christmas. As the NBA’s biggest star for two decades, and arguably its main attraction, he understands what comes with the territory, even though he’d rather be at home.

This year, LeBron is set to take the floor again with the Lakers against the Houston Rockets, continuing a tradition that has followed him nearly his entire career. Even at 40 years old, he remains one of the league’s most reliable holiday draws, trusted to anchor one of the day’s marquee games.

Since entering the league in 2003, LeBron has played a record 19 Christmas Day games, including each of the past 18 seasons. He’s gone 11-8 in those contests, totaling 507 points, 32 steals, and 180 field goals made. The résumé includes iconic performances, from duels with Kobe Bryant to statement games during his Miami and Cleveland runs.

Arguably his greatest Christmas performance came in 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron set his personal Christmas scoring record that year with 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in a loss.

Last Christmas added a new chapter when LeBron and Bronny shared the court, making history as the first father-son duo to play together on the holiday. With LeBron nearing the final stretch of his career, the question now becomes how many more Christmas moments remain, and whether future holidays could still feature him alongside Bronny or even Bryce before it all comes to an end.

For now, LeBron’s focus remains on the slate ahead and using the spotlight as an opportunity to make a statement following the first few weeks of play. After returning from a sciatica injury earlier this season, he is finally starting to find his rhythm, and it could not be coming at a better time. With Austin Reaves back and Luka Doncic potentially returning by Thursday, that Christmas Day showdown could be just the start of a major run heading into the new year.

No matter how many Christmas games remain, LeBron James has already redefined what the holiday means in the NBA. Balancing family sacrifice with historic consistency, he has turned December 25 into a personal stage unlike any other. As his career winds down, each appearance carries more weight, not just as a basketball moment, but as part of a legacy that has always blended greatness with responsibility.