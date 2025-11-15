Lakers Start Bronny James And Jake LaRavia In Unexpected Lineup Shift

With LeBron, Rui, and Smart out, the Lakers turned to Bronny James Jr. and Jake LaRavia in the starting lineup vs. the Bucks.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Lakers are rolling with a brand-new look tonight in Milwaukee. With four players out due to injury, JJ Redick has inserted both Bronny James Jr. and Jake LaRavia into the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton.

This marks Bronny’s second career start and a big moment in his young NBA journey. He’s had flashes of promise in limited minutes this season, and now he’ll have a chance to prove himself on the road against a tough Bucks team. For LaRavia, it’s also a chance to show he belongs in the regular rotation after a quiet start to the year.

Of course, this development wasn’t the plan for Lakers coach JJ Redick. LeBron James (sciatica), Rui Hachimura (calf), Marcus Smart (illness), and Gabe Vincent (ankle) are all out, which forced him to get extra creative with his lineups. Despite the absences, they’re still turning to Luka and Ayton to anchor the group, with Reaves handling additional playmaking duties.

It’s a tall task going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and a Milwaukee team that’s already 8-5 on the season. But if Bronny and LaRavia can rise to the occasion, the Lakers just might have a fighting chance.

At 9-4, the team is already on track for a respectable season despite dealing with several injuries across the roster. Led by Luka and Reaves, Los Angeles has been steady enough to hold their own without LeBron James and they want to keep that flow going.

Fortunately, both Reaves and Doncic will be available for tonight’s showdown, but all eyes will be on Bronny as he receives a massive opportunity.

James, 21, is now in his second NBA season after a modest rookie campaign. With averages of 2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 29.2 percent shooting (25.0 percent from three), he’s had a limited role so far but has still shown flashes of potential. Plus, coach Redick has praised his work ethic several times already.

Bronny will have his hands full against the Bucks, but he’s never shied away from a challenge. Growing up as basketball royalty, he’s used to the pressure and knows how to deliver. Most importantly, he’s put in the time and work to believe he can achieve anything at the NBA level.

Win or lose tonight, Bronny will surely use this game as a learning experience and it might just lead to his breakout moment.

For now, all his focus is on the court because he knows the challenges ahead. Even as the Lakers get healthier, the West will not get any easier. If they want to keep up, every player will have to accept their role. For Bronny, that means making the most of opportunities like tonight.

If Bronny delivers, it could change the conversation around his development and open the door to a bigger role moving forward. He has a real shot to make an impact, and the entire basketball world will be watching to see how he handles the spotlight.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media before game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images NBA Asks Lakers Staff To Surrender Cell Phones In Ongoing Gambling Probe
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like