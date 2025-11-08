Bronny James Details His On-Court Growth In Second NBA Season

Bronny James says he’s feeling stronger, faster, and more confident this season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bronny James is gaining momentum. In a recent media session, the Lakers‘ rookie spoke about his growing comfort on the court and explained why things feel different this season compared to last year.

“I feel like it’s way better, especially the defensive end, holding my own, pushing the pace on the offensive end in transition and stuff like that,” Bronny said. “I feel like I did a great job in the summer, getting in shape and stuff like that. JJ has told me that I’m playing as hard as I can right now, so I want to keep doing that.”

Despite some early injuries for the Lakers, they’ve been cruising through the West this season. At 7-2, and winners of five straight games, success has been the story so far, even amid steep competition.

As a 21-year-old in his second season, Bronny James has played a minor role so far, but it’s still enough to notice some improvements to his game. While his stats are down from last season (1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists), he’s on the floor for nearly double the time at 11.8 minutes per game. Clearly, JJ Redick trusts him more in live action, and it’s opening up a whole new world of opportunities.

Thanks to Bronny’s work during the offseason and early weeks of the year, he’s become a more confident decision-maker. More importantly, he’s improved his conditioning to stay effective for longer stretches.

This crucial step will allow Bronny to gain on-court experience while giving him time to learn from mistakes. Provided Redick stays patient, this could be the factor that accelerates Bronny’s development. If not, he’s still got two years left on his rookie contract.

As the 55th overall pick, expectations were never high for James, but he’s always put extra pressure on himself to play above his perceived potential. As the son of basketball royalty, his path to the NBA was anything but ordinary, and he’s had to fight to prove he belongs.

While the process is still ongoing, Bronny is happy with the progress so far. His numbers may be modest, but his game is improving each day. With enough time, he may be ready to take the next step and earn a bigger role in Los Angeles.

For now, Bronny is taking a methodical approach. Rather than rush to prove himself, he’s keeping his head down, honing his skills, and building championship habits.

While stardom may be too ambitious a goal, both he and the Lakers believe he can become a valuable role player under the right conditions. Getting his body right was the first step. The hardest part comes next.

In the end, while he may never be a superstar, Bronny doesn’t need to be. The Lakers just need him to defend, make good reads, and bring energy every time he steps on the floor. If he sticks to that and keeps sharpening his game behind the scenes, his role will grow naturally. There’s a reason the team believes in his potential, and now it’s up to him to prove them right.

Nico Martinez
