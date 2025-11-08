Lakers Rotation Gets Boost Against Short-Handed Hawks

The Lakers could finally be getting Maxi Kleber back. After missing the first nine games of the season with an abdominal strain, the veteran big man has been cleared to play.

“Maxi Kleber has been upgraded to available today, per the Lakers,” reported ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He could make his season debut after missing the first nine games of the season with an abdominal strain.”

Kleber joined the Lakers last season as part of the Luka Doncic trade but has yet to appear in a game for Los Angeles. If he plays tonight, it would mark his first official appearance with the team and could give JJ Redick another option to lean on as injuries continue to thin out the frontcourt.

As for the Hawks, they’ll be severely shorthanded. According to the official injury report, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (low back strain) and Jalen Johnson (right quad contusion) are both listed as questionable. Nikola Durisic (right elbow sprain), Luke Kennard (illness), Kristaps Porzingis (illness management), and Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain) have all been ruled out.

For both teams, injuries will be a major limiting factor tonight in what could have been a highly exciting cross-conference showdown. When at full strength, these teams can hold their own against the best in the league, but neither of them has been healthy at any point this season.

In Atlanta, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis played just four games together before things went south. At 4-5, they are headed for another season of mediocrity with Young set to miss the next four weeks. It’s a crushing blow for the Hawks and a sign that an overhaul may be needed to turn the situation around.

While the Lakers are welcoming Maxi Kleber back to the fold, they are still missing several key players, including Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Adou Thiero, and Gabe Vincent. LeBron has yet to make his debut this season, and Reaves is now up to his third straight missed game. The good news is, Reaves is expected back within the next couple of games.

“Given the fact that his pain is low, I would expect him to be back at some point on this trip,” said JJ Redick, via Mike Trudell.

Tonight marks the start of a five-game road trip for the Lakers, and they need all hands on deck to maintain their current standing in the West (second at 7-2). With career averages of 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, Kleber won’t be the biggest difference-maker for Los Angeles, but he can help turn the tide in their favor while his injured teammates get healthy.

No matter the results of tonight’s game, the Lakers are getting stronger, and it won’t be long before their full lineup is ready to go. The same cannot be said for the Hawks, who are quickly losing ground this season.

The next few weeks will be crucial for both of these teams. The Lakers are hoping to stay in the win column long enough to outlast their injuries, while the Hawks are just trying to stop the bleeding. If Kleber can settle into the rotation and Reaves returns on schedule, Los Angeles may have everything it needs to survive this early stretch and make a real run when the roster is whole.