Mark Cuban Opens Up On Luka Doncic’s Historic Start To The Season

Mark Cuban got emotional discussing Luka Doncic’s historic run on another team, admitting it still stings as a Mavericks fan.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mark Cuban is still feeling the sting of Luka Doncic’s departure. During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the former Mavericks owner opened up about what it’s been like watching his former franchise star put together a historic season in another jersey.

“I’m happy for Luka, because he’s a great guy, he’s just a really special human being, his family is great,” Cuban said. “It’s painful. As a Mavs fan, and as somebody who, potentially, if I had done a better job of just defining my role in advance, might not have happened. It hurts me, I know it kills Mavs fans everywhere, but I’m happy for Luka.”

Mark Cuban was the man in charge in Dallas for 23 years. Under his leadership, the franchise enjoyed its most prosperous era to date, which included a championship run in 2011.

The Cuban era in Dallas was defined by a championship culture built on loyalty, trust, and hard work. Dirk Nowitzki served as the face of the franchise before passing the baton to Doncic, setting the example for over two decades.

But when Cuban sold his majority share of the team, he lost control of the front office, and they went to work undoing his legacy. While he claims he was supposed to help run the team, Cuban was pushed out and silenced right as they made the Luka trade.

It’s a decision that Cuban regrets to this day, as he claims the trade never would have happened under his watch. The move was primarily driven by GM Nico Harrison, who was motivated by concerns about Doncic’s defense and conditioning.

According to Nico, Anthony Davis was a better fit for the team as someone who could dominate both ends of the court. What Nico didn’t expect was for Davis’ tenure to be ravaged by injuries.

The star big man has only played five games this season, and his stats are down across the board. What’s worse is that the Mavericks are 2-7, sitting dead last in the West.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is having a career year for the Lakers, who are 7-2 so far. He’s averaging 40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on 50 percent shooting. He’s been one of the best players in the league this season after a summer of hard work to improve his conditioning.

To the horror of Mavericks fans, their worst nightmare is being played out before their very eyes. Their beloved star and former hero of the city is gone, and it’s unfolding exactly how they feared. It didn’t have to be this way for the Mavericks, and now Nico Harrison’s job could be on the line if the team doesn’t turn things around soon.

Mark Cuban will always be tied to Luka Doncic, and the sting of that separation won’t fade anytime soon. As Doncic continues to dominate in Los Angeles, Cuban is left wondering what might have been if things were handled differently. It’s a brutal lesson for the Mavericks and a reminder of how quickly the NBA can flip a franchise’s future.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Lakers Rotation Gets Boost Against Short-Handed Hawks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like