Nikola Jokic In Danger Of Missing Key Nuggets–Timberwolves Game

The Denver Nuggets look unstoppable right now. Six straight wins in double-digit margins. And a version of Nikola Jokic that feels unfair to everyone else in the league. But Saturday brought the one update Denver didn’t want to see. Jokic is officially listed as questionable with a left wrist sprain. And the timing couldn’t be worse. Minnesota is one of the few teams built to match Denver’s size and force.

The Nuggets’ injury list also doesn’t help. Christian Braun is out with an ankle sprain, while Cameron Johnon is still dealing with a biceps strain. Tamar Bates, DaRon Holmes II, and Curtis Jones are all on with G League duty. Their core depth looks shaky, and losing Jokic for a night could mean defeat.

Jokic is in the middle of one of the dominant stretches of basketball anyone has seen. In the last six games, he’s averaged 35.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game on 73.9% from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range.

Those stats don’t look real. Denver hasn’t lost during the run, climbing to 9–2 and chasing Oklahoma City at the top of the West. He dropped 50 in one game. Went 30-15-15 in another. Then had 25 without shooting a single free throw. All in eight days. That’s why he’s already leading the MVP race.

Tonight is simple. If Jokic sits, Denver loses. No playmaking from the elbow. No inverted sets. No pressure on the rim from pick-and-roll slips. Everything they do flows through him. Minnesota knows that. And the Timberwolves are treating this like a big one.

They’re 8–4 and coming off a strong 124–110 win over Sacramento. Anthony Edwards looks explosive again. Rudy Gobert is anchoring a defense that has regained its defensive identity. And beyond Terrence Shannon Jr. being out with a foot injury, they’re fully healthy. Rested. At home. Ready.

Denver isn’t panicking. Jokic has played through wrist soreness before. They’ll wait until warmups to decide anything. But they also understand how much early seeding matters. The West won’t stay calm. Oklahoma City is rolling. Minnesota and Houston look real. The Lakers will charge once LeBron James returns. Dropping a head-to-head game in the same division, this early, can swing things later.

If Jokic suits up, Denver has a real chance to push the streak to seven. If he doesn’t, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon will need to be perfect. The bench can’t slip. Every possession will matter. That’s how much Jokic shifts everything as the Nuggets welcome the Timberwolves at 6:30 PM EST at the Target Center.