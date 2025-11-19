Nico Harrison Reportedly Faults Mark Cuban For Major Mavericks Mistakes

Nico Harrison reportedly blames Mark Cuban for major Mavericks personnel mistakes, including losing Jalen Brunson and Christian Wood.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have entered a new era under new ownership, but it appears the transition has also surfaced long-standing frustration within the organization. According to reporting from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, former general manager Nico Harrison has privately pointed to former owner Mark Cuban as the root of several costly mistakes that set the franchise back. With the Mavericks trying to build a more stable foundation, these revelations shed light on the tension that had been brewing for years.

“Harrison blamed Cuban for what he believed were the Mavs’ biggest personnel mistakes during his tenure, which came in summer 2022: allowing Jalen Brunson to get away in free agency and trading for Christian Wood,” wrote MacMahon. “Several members of the coaching staff and front office also faulted Cuban for those moves.”

Behind the scenes, Harrison made it a priority to reshape the organizational structure once the team changed hands. Establishing a more streamlined chain of command became central to his approach, and he sought to build a direct working relationship with new owner Patrick Dumont instead of operating through Cuban, as he had during his first two seasons.

“Harrison prioritized developing a relationship with Dumont after the franchise was purchased. Harrison connected with his new boss by speaking a corporate language of sorts, emphasizing the importance of establishing a clear chain of command by reporting directly to Dumont instead of through Cuban, which he had done for the previous two seasons. Nico basically said, ‘Dude, I don’t want to deal with Mark anymore. He’s too much,’ one team source said.”

The Mavericks won their only championship in 2011 under Mark Cuban’s watch. Years later, he directed the organization to trade up for Luka Doncic, swapping Trae Young in a blockbuster point guard deal. It was one of several major moves for Cuban, but not all of them panned out.

He famously lost Jalen Brunson (28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game on 46.7% shooting this season) in the summer of 2022 after refusing to commit to a long-term extension. He also let Christian Wood walk a year later, essentially dismantling the core that helped Dallas reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

These decisions gave Nico Harrison the justification he needed to push Cuban out of the basketball operations process, and the rest is history. Had Mark never sold the team, Luka would probably still be in Dallas today. Then again, had Cuban provided the support Luka needed while he was still there, things might have turned out very differently.

In the end, nobody involved with the Mavericks is completely blameless for the Luka trade. Everyone played a part, but Harrison happened to be the one steering the ship. He gave the orders and silenced anyone who argued with his vision.

Today, with Harrison fired, the regret over what Dallas lost still lingers. The damage is irreversible now, and the resulting chaos has put every Mavericks veteran on the trade block.

For the team to regain any sense of stability, they will need a clear direction and a leadership structure that avoids the mistakes of the past. The fallout from these decisions may linger for years, but this new era gives Dallas a chance to finally reset its identity. Whether they can recover from the turmoil remains to be seen, but the spotlight is squarely on the franchise to prove it can move forward.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Colin Cowherd Questions If LeBron James Can Accept Being A True Robin To Luka Doncic
Next Article Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) exchanges words with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd as Davis walks off the court during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Former Mavericks Owner Says They Will Keep Anthony Davis Despite Recent Trade Rumors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like