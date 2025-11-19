Former Mavericks Owner Says They Will Keep Anthony Davis Despite Recent Trade Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are facing one of the most turbulent moments of their recent history. After firing general manager Nico Harrison and stumbling to a 4-11 start, the franchise has been surrounded by speculation about whether a major shakeup could be coming. Much of that discussion has centered around Anthony Davis, the oft-injured All-Star acquired in last season’s blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. With the team struggling and leadership in flux, questions about Davis’ future have only intensified.

“Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the franchise would not try to trade Anthony Davis this season,” reported Joe Vardon. “‘We won’t. We want to try to win,’ Cuban said Wednesday in an email when asked if he and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont would seek a deal for Davis.”

Behind the scenes, Cuban has re-engaged with team leadership in a way that has become noticeable around the league. Although he sold the majority of his ownership stake to the Adelson family in 2023, his influence appears to be rising again as the Mavericks navigate early-season instability. Cuban made it clear he sees his role differently now, but he still maintains a presence in basketball conversations.

“To that end, Cuban told The Athletic he is ‘an adviser’ to Dumont, the Sands Corporation president and chief operating officer who is Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law. Cuban added that Dumont makes all the final decisions… ‘I’m here to help him where I can.’”

The Mavericks have been subjected to chaos since the Luka trade, fueled by angry fans who were crushed to see their franchise star leave. As the calls for Nico Harrison’s job grew louder, home games turned increasingly hostile until new owner Patrick Dumont finally stepped in and fired his embattled general manager.

While there is no way to undo Harrison’s mistakes, Dumont is trying to make things right by giving some authority back to Cuban. He is working to stabilize the Mavericks now, and that does not involve a rebuild.

Instead, Cuban wants to make the most of Dallas’ situation by building a team that can win immediately. With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, the Mavericks already have the foundation of a legitimate contender. If they handle the roster correctly, they could compete now while preserving future cap flexibility to eventually build around Cooper Flagg.

So while the offers have already started rolling in for Davis, who is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 52.0 percent shooting this season, the Mavericks have a different plan. Rather than give up and shift fully toward the future with Flagg, they intend to maximize this roster and return the franchise to a state of prosperity in the West.

If the Mavericks stay committed to this direction, they will give themselves a real chance to recover from the turmoil of the past year. The pressure is on Cuban, Dumont, and the front office to build a roster that can compete now while still preparing for the future. Provided they strike the right balance, Dallas could finally stabilize and return to the level of consistency their fanbase has been desperate to see.