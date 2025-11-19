Former Mavericks Owner Says They Will Keep Anthony Davis Despite Recent Trade Rumors

Mark Cuban confirms that the Mavericks will not attempt to trade Anthony Davis this season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) exchanges words with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd as Davis walks off the court during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are facing one of the most turbulent moments of their recent history. After firing general manager Nico Harrison and stumbling to a 4-11 start, the franchise has been surrounded by speculation about whether a major shakeup could be coming. Much of that discussion has centered around Anthony Davis, the oft-injured All-Star acquired in last season’s blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. With the team struggling and leadership in flux, questions about Davis’ future have only intensified.

“Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the franchise would not try to trade Anthony Davis this season,” reported Joe Vardon. “‘We won’t. We want to try to win,’ Cuban said Wednesday in an email when asked if he and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont would seek a deal for Davis.”

Behind the scenes, Cuban has re-engaged with team leadership in a way that has become noticeable around the league. Although he sold the majority of his ownership stake to the Adelson family in 2023, his influence appears to be rising again as the Mavericks navigate early-season instability. Cuban made it clear he sees his role differently now, but he still maintains a presence in basketball conversations.

“To that end, Cuban told The Athletic he is ‘an adviser’ to Dumont, the Sands Corporation president and chief operating officer who is Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law. Cuban added that Dumont makes all the final decisions… ‘I’m here to help him where I can.’”

The Mavericks have been subjected to chaos since the Luka trade, fueled by angry fans who were crushed to see their franchise star leave. As the calls for Nico Harrison’s job grew louder, home games turned increasingly hostile until new owner Patrick Dumont finally stepped in and fired his embattled general manager.

While there is no way to undo Harrison’s mistakes, Dumont is trying to make things right by giving some authority back to Cuban. He is working to stabilize the Mavericks now, and that does not involve a rebuild.

Instead, Cuban wants to make the most of Dallas’ situation by building a team that can win immediately. With Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, the Mavericks already have the foundation of a legitimate contender. If they handle the roster correctly, they could compete now while preserving future cap flexibility to eventually build around Cooper Flagg.

So while the offers have already started rolling in for Davis, who is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 52.0 percent shooting this season, the Mavericks have a different plan. Rather than give up and shift fully toward the future with Flagg, they intend to maximize this roster and return the franchise to a state of prosperity in the West.

If the Mavericks stay committed to this direction, they will give themselves a real chance to recover from the turmoil of the past year. The pressure is on Cuban, Dumont, and the front office to build a roster that can compete now while still preparing for the future. Provided they strike the right balance, Dallas could finally stabilize and return to the level of consistency their fanbase has been desperate to see.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Nico Harrison Reportedly Faults Mark Cuban For Major Mavericks Mistakes
Next Article Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images LeBron James Pays Respects To Stephen Curry Following Two Decades Of Battles
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like