4 OKC Thunder Trade Ideas With Eastern Conference Teams To Boost Their Roster

Coming off one of the most impressive title pushes in the modern era, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain in top form heading into the 2025-26 season. With a league-best 14-1 record, featuring a six-game winning streak, the Thunder continue to make a case for becoming the NBA’s next dynasty.

While the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren undoubtedly makes them a formidable unit, it is evident that their depth remains their greatest asset. With role players in every position stepping up, OKC is capable of remaining a contender even with a star like Williams out of the lineup.

Although this largely paints a promising picture for the team’s title aspirations this season, the West is truly loaded. With the need to assert their position as title favorites, the Thunder could look at making some trades.

With this in mind, we look at four trades that OKC could make with Eastern Conference teams to strengthen their depth while also making the most of their draft assets.

It is worth noting that the foundation of these trades lies in OKC’s abundance of first-round picks in the upcoming draft. With at least three first-rounders next year, the Thunder may benefit from moving a few to acquire future picks, along with relevant young talent, instead.

The Thunder Trade With The Detroit Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Jaden Ivey, 2027 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons Receive: Aaron Wiggins, 2026 first-round pick (PHI)

A trade with the Detroit Pistons could prove to be an interesting move. With the two top teams in the NBA this season engaging in a trade, both stand a chance to benefit from it.

For the Pistons, acquiring a first-round pick along with Aaron Wiggins has relative upside. While the pick essentially fills in for their 2027 first-rounder, acquiring Wiggins helps bolster the team’s backcourt depth by adding more scoring.

Wiggins has gradually carved out a significant role for himself in OKC. Having shown intriguing offensive upside, averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on 50.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc this season, he could emerge as a meaningful contributor in Detroit, too.

Given that Detroit is unlikely to offer Jaden Ivey an extension, paired with the trade rumors surrounding him earlier in the offseason, OKC would effectively be taking Ivey off the Pistons’ hands.

Regardless, for the Thunder, acquiring Jaden Ivey could be quite significant. As an explosive guard with an impressive offensive skill set, he boasts the potential to be a reliable rotation piece, if not a star-caliber player.

With averages of 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field this season, he could easily slot in as a playmaker and slasher. Although his limited perimeter shooting ability may cause him to struggle early, he has the potential to be a valuable upgrade in the backcourt.

The Thunder Acquire Nikola Jovic From Miami

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat Receive: Nikola Topic

For the Miami Heat, acquiring Nikola Topic would help address pending roster needs. While the Heat have solid scoring depth, with the likes of Norman Powell and Tyler Herro filling out the backcourt, the playmaking depth is currently limited to rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis. To alleviate some of the pressure from the young guard, acquiring Topic may be worthwhile.

Topic remains an enigma, as he is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery to treat testicular cancer. While there may be an element of risk involved for Miami, it could prove to be a meaningful venture given that OKC appears quite committed to him.

Acquiring Nikola Jovic has a lot of merit for the Thunder. Given the Serbian forward’s playing style for Miami, primarily functioning as a floor-spacing big, Jovic would seamlessly fit into OKC’s system, while potentially having more opportunities to shine.

After an impressive display at EuroBasket, Jovic was expected to take huge strides in development this season. While reduced playing time has limited him to averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 40.2% shooting this season, the Thunder could see value in nurturing his talent.

OKC Trades With Its Rivals From The NBA Finals

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Aaron Nesmith, 2028 first-round pick

Indiana Pacers Receive: Isaiah Joe, 2026 first-round pick (UTA)

This particular trade scenario may be more relevant for the Indiana Pacers from the perspective of next season. While acquiring a player like Isaiah Joe helps them bolster their backcourt, given their current position at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the 2026 first-round pick, albeit protected, has significant value.

Meanwhile, while acquiring a 2028 first-round pick helps OKC spread out its collection of first-rounders, adding Aaron Nesmith to the rotation has considerable benefits.

Nesmith has developed into a reliable two-way threat. Averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game this season, the 26-year-old forward would enhance OKC’s roster depth while being a solid defensive addition to the lineup.

This scenario primarily caters to Indiana, who are far removed from being the team they were at the end of last season. Although key rotation players have been sidelined by injury, the 2026-27 season appears even more promising once they return to full strength.

OKC Attempts To Upgrade Backcourt Rotation

Proposed Trade Details

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Coby White

Chicago Bulls Receive: Isaiah Joe, 2026 first-round pick (PHI)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was mentioned in trade rumors earlier in the offseason. Although the Bulls rejected offers for him, given his expiring contract status, they could consider making some moves involving White later in the season.

In this scenario, acquiring Isaiah Joe and a 2026 first-round pick could prove to be quite valuable. Joe has proven himself to be a reliable perimeter threat, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

Given Chicago’s current lineup, Joe would slot into a similar role as Kevin Huerter, effectively boosting the team’s perimeter shooting and overall bench production, which has already been impressive this season.

For the Thunder, acquiring Coby White could be quite significant even on a short-term basis. Although White was recovering from a calf injury, resulting in him missing a few games early on, a 27-point performance in his season debut highlighted what he brings to the table.

With Williams out of the rotation, adding a player like White could help boost OKC’s offense, especially by acting as a counterpoint to Gilgeous-Alexander. With enough merit to be gained from eventually moving White to a bench role, the Thunder may become a much more formidable unit overall.

The Thunder May Not Need To Make Any Trades

While the notion of OKC engaging in trades seems exciting, it seems quite improbable for the team to do so.

Even with key players out of action, the Thunder have seen players such as Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace step up to fill in. With strong contributions across the board, OKC appears unstoppable. Given their current position and the developing chemistry among the players on the roster, a trade may prove to be counterproductive, potentially even harming their performance.

Although the team is unlikely to make a trade at this time, there is no guarantee of what the future holds. Even in the case of an emergency, however, Oklahoma still possesses the necessary assets to make a trade to address immediate roster issues.