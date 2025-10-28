Draymond Green Reveals The Five True Contenders Of The Western Conference

Draymond Green is expecting chaos in the Western Conference this season. Speaking on his podcast, the Warriors veteran said the West is “gonna be a bloodbath,” and named the teams he believes are legitimate contenders heading into the new year.

“The West is gonna be a bloodbath,” said Green. “Spurs look good, but I look at the conference, I think the true contenders are: OKC, the Dubs (Warriors). Denver; Jokic is a champion, I’m always gonna give him a chance.”

Green also pointed out that both Los Angeles teams could make a lot of noise if things go their way.

“Then you gotta look at both LA teams. Both of those teams need good breaks, but they’re serious,” Green said.

Every new season brings surprises, and there are always one or two teams that perform far better than expected. This year, that team appears to be the Spurs, who are off to a quick 4-0 start. Despite their impressive play, Green isn’t convinced they are a legitimate title threat yet. Instead, he gave credit to the more established contenders, after admitting there were no contenders in the East.

One such team is the Thunder, who have to be considered the favorites right now given that they are the defending champions. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, they boast one of the most complete rosters in the NBA, with depth and balance across all positions.

Green also included his own team, the Golden State Warriors, among the contenders. This pick is hardly surprising, but not entirely off-base given the presence of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga. Together with Green, that trio has a real chance to bring glory back to San Francisco.

Another team that cannot be ignored is the Denver Nuggets. Having won the championship in 2023, they already know what it takes to go all the way. With two-time Finals MVP Nikola Jokic averaging 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists this season, Denver is always a threat.

In Los Angeles, the Clippers have never reached the Finals, but Green still believes in their potential. If Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can stay healthy, he thinks they can compete with anyone in the league.

Finally, there are the Lakers. Although they are currently short-handed without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Green isn’t ready to rule them out. At full strength, he believes the Lakers have enough talent to make a deep playoff run.

Ultimately, only time will tell which of these teams is for real, but Green knows what it takes to win. As a four-time champion, he can recognize the difference between a good team and a great one. No matter who comes out on top, the West is loaded with talent, and only the strongest and most unified team will survive the battle to the end.

In the end, Draymond Green has never been one to hold back his opinions, and his latest take proves he’s still locked in on the competition. He knows what championship-level basketball looks like, and his words carry weight because he has lived it. With the Thunder, Nuggets, and Warriors all gunning for supremacy, the Western Conference is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable battles in years. No matter who survives the grind, Green is right about one thing: this season in the West will be a war.