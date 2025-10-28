Draymond Green Reveals The Five True Contenders Of The Western Conference

Draymond Green calls the West a “bloodbath” and names his top contenders for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Draymond Green
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is expecting chaos in the Western Conference this season. Speaking on his podcast, the Warriors veteran said the West is “gonna be a bloodbath,” and named the teams he believes are legitimate contenders heading into the new year.

“The West is gonna be a bloodbath,” said Green. “Spurs look good, but I look at the conference, I think the true contenders are: OKC, the Dubs (Warriors). Denver; Jokic is a champion, I’m always gonna give him a chance.”

Green also pointed out that both Los Angeles teams could make a lot of noise if things go their way.

“Then you gotta look at both LA teams. Both of those teams need good breaks, but they’re serious,” Green said.

Every new season brings surprises, and there are always one or two teams that perform far better than expected. This year, that team appears to be the Spurs, who are off to a quick 4-0 start. Despite their impressive play, Green isn’t convinced they are a legitimate title threat yet. Instead, he gave credit to the more established contenders, after admitting there were no contenders in the East.

One such team is the Thunder, who have to be considered the favorites right now given that they are the defending champions. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, they boast one of the most complete rosters in the NBA, with depth and balance across all positions.

Green also included his own team, the Golden State Warriors, among the contenders. This pick is hardly surprising, but not entirely off-base given the presence of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga. Together with Green, that trio has a real chance to bring glory back to San Francisco.

Another team that cannot be ignored is the Denver Nuggets. Having won the championship in 2023, they already know what it takes to go all the way. With two-time Finals MVP Nikola Jokic averaging 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists this season, Denver is always a threat.

In Los Angeles, the Clippers have never reached the Finals, but Green still believes in their potential. If Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can stay healthy, he thinks they can compete with anyone in the league.

Finally, there are the Lakers. Although they are currently short-handed without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Green isn’t ready to rule them out. At full strength, he believes the Lakers have enough talent to make a deep playoff run.

Ultimately, only time will tell which of these teams is for real, but Green knows what it takes to win. As a four-time champion, he can recognize the difference between a good team and a great one. No matter who comes out on top, the West is loaded with talent, and only the strongest and most unified team will survive the battle to the end.

In the end, Draymond Green has never been one to hold back his opinions, and his latest take proves he’s still locked in on the competition. He knows what championship-level basketball looks like, and his words carry weight because he has lived it. With the Thunder, Nuggets, and Warriors all gunning for supremacy, the Western Conference is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable battles in years. No matter who survives the grind, Green is right about one thing: this season in the West will be a war.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Kevin Durant Kevin Durant Defends His Legacy, Says Trolling Fans Helps The Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like