Draymond Green Claims No Team In The East Can Win The NBA Championship This Season

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been one to hold back his opinions, and his latest take might not sit well with fans in the Eastern Conference. On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion claimed that no team in the East is capable of winning the championship this season, at least not against the powerhouse teams in the West.

“And quite honestly, I just don’t know that the East has any teams that can compete at a championship level with the teams at the top of the West. Obviously, Boston being down right now I think plays a huge role in that. The Cavs haven’t been able to show that. Darius Garland ain’t playing, so you know, obviously DG get back, you need to see how all of that comes back together, right?”

“Like just because you had a good year last year doesn’t necessarily mean things come back together like that. Teams have had a whole year to scout your offense, you know, so maybe that’ll look different now. You have to put all the pieces, lost Ty Jerome, I think he was big for that locker room, I think he was big for that team.”

“Tristan Thompson now with that team, right? So when I look at the East, I just, right off the bat, don’t see any teams that can compete with the teams at the top of the West at a championship level. I just don’t foresee that.”

Green’s assessment isn’t without merit. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, two of last season’s top contenders, are both dealing with devastating injuries. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are each recovering from Achilles injuries, taking two of the East’s brightest stars out of the equation.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to prove they can take the next step, especially with Darius Garland still sidelined and their chemistry uncertain. And the New York Knicks, despite all the talent, still have to prove themselves against the best in the West.

By contrast, the Western Conference is loaded. The Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending champions, are off to another dominant start behind MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Denver Nuggets still have Nikola Jokic, the best player in the world, anchoring their title hopes. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors all remain legitimate threats.

The parity and depth in the West contrast sharply with the East’s current state. With Milwaukee inconsistent and Miami without a superstar, there isn’t a clear powerhouse left to challenge the Western elite.

Draymond’s comment, though blunt, reflects a growing league-wide sentiment that the balance of power has shifted firmly back to the Western Conference. For much of the past decade, LeBron James and the Eastern juggernauts carried the torch, but now, the West boasts an unparalleled collection of stars and depth.

As Draymond put it, “I just don’t see any team in the East competing at a championship level.”

And given how things are shaping up early in the season, it’s hard to argue with him. Unless a team like Milwaukee or Cleveland gets healthy and catches fire late, the road to the 2026 NBA title almost certainly runs through the Western Conference.