Ja Morant Says He Never Wanted To Be The Face Of The NBA

Ja Morant isn’t interested in being the face of the NBA. Speaking with The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies star made it clear that his focus has always been on playing for the love of the game rather than living up to the expectations that come with superstardom.

“There’s a lot that comes with that,” Morant said. “I play basketball for the love of the game, not to be the face of the NBA. Obviously, I hear that a lot. I don’t put any pressure on it. I just go out and play my game.”

Morant’s comments come as he continues his journey back to form after a turbulent stretch in his career. Despite his massive popularity and the attention that follows him, he insists that fame and perception aren’t what motivate him.

“Me pretty much just going out there and doing that had me in those conversations,” Morant added. “Obviously, people have their own opinions, but I really don’t care for it too much.”

The Grizzlies are 2-2 this season, aiming for a top spot in the standings. It seems like an eternity now, but they were once one of the best teams in the West before a string of setbacks derailed their progress. To this day, they have yet to fully recover, and Morant has never been the same.

While Dillon Brooks became a divisive figure in Memphis, it was Ja Morant who ultimately fell the hardest. As the truth of his violent activity off the court began to surface, Ja was suspended from the league for flashing a gun on Instagram Live. The ordeal was a major blow to his image, as well as all of the momentum they had built.

Of course, as Ja has pointed out, he never asked for this position. He only earned his way into stardom because of his game. The spotlight, the pressure, and the expectations came after. For Ja, he’s just taking it one game at a time and playing on his terms with nothing held back.

So far this season, the strategy has worked. In four games, he’s shown glimpses of his old brilliance with averages of 22.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 41.1% shooting. Still, Ja will need to raise his game even more to put the Grizzlies in a position to make a deep playoff run.

At 26 years old, it falls on Morant to lead this team to the next level, but can he accept all that comes with it? Being a player in his position means feeling the pressure every single game and living up to the higher standard set by all the legends who came before him.

Face of the league or not, Ja defines the culture in Memphis. How he leads will determine what kind of team they become and whether they can reclaim their spot as true contenders. For now, the jury is still out.

Ja Morant doesn’t need to be the face of the NBA to make an impact. What matters most is how he channels his talent and leadership to bring the Grizzlies back to relevance. If he stays focused on growth, consistency, and the love of the game, Memphis can still be one of the most exciting teams in basketball. For Morant, the goal isn’t fame, it’s redemption, and this season is his chance to take it.