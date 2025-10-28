Kevin Durant Defends His Legacy, Says Trolling Fans Helps The Game

Kevin Durant says his legacy won’t be defined by super teams or titles.

Kevin Durant
Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is setting the record straight on how he wants his career to be remembered. Speaking recently about his legacy, the 37-year-old forward said that his accomplishments and longevity should outweigh the criticism he’s faced for joining super teams throughout his career.

“When I’m done playing, people will respect the amount of years I put in and the actual accomplishments,” said Durant, via The Pivot. “When you look at the big picture, come on. I don’t care how many championships I won or didn’t win. When you play professional sports, people are going to respect that. For the most part, a human being respects that journey and that longevity.”

Durant also addressed his behavior on social media, where he’s known for clapping back at critics and engaging directly with fans. He insists that his online presence is good for the league and helps strengthen the bond between players and supporters.

“When you look at the big picture, I really believe these people I be shittin’ on enjoy these interactions,” Durant said. “It helps the relationships between fans and players, in my opinion.”

From the Thunder to the Warriors, to the Nets, and then the Suns, Durant has been all over the NBA map in search of one team to call his own. What’s worse is that he took the easiest route to do it, joining stacked teams with teammates like Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving.

While he did have some success, Durant has not had the kind of dominance you’d expect from someone who has joined multiple superteams. In fact, the last time he won a title was in 2018, and it’s been a string of failures for the former MVP ever since.

Fortunately, Durant isn’t done yet, and he has another chance to rewrite his legacy. Now on the Rockets, Durant is living with no regrets. While he has played on and failed with several stacked teams over the years, he doesn’t believe that should overshadow his complete body of work as one of the best players in modern NBA history.

With career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, his resume speaks for itself, and he’s on track to make his 16th All-Star appearance this season.

As for his dynamic with fans, you can’t expect him to change. He’s made it clear that he enjoys trolling his critics by taking the fight to anyone bold enough to call him out.

For Durant, greatness is earned, not decided. No matter what the haters might say, he’s confident in his legacy as one of the all-time greats. Whether he wins another title or not, Durant is satisfied with his achievements and feels he has nothing left to prove.

At this stage of his career, Kevin Durant seems more at peace than ever. He has accepted that not everyone will appreciate the path he took, but he knows that his consistency and dedication have kept him among the best players in the world for nearly two decades. Whether fans love him or hate him, Durant has earned their respect through his longevity, skill, and authenticity. As his career winds down, he is not chasing validation from the public. Rather, he is chasing fulfillment from the game itself, the same way he always has.

