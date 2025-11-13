OKC Thunder Could Become Even Scarier For The Rest Of The NBA With Projected Top-10 Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are widely regarded as one of the most well-run franchises in the NBA. With Sam Presti at the helm, the Thunder have formed one of the most formidable teams in the league by making timely trades and valuable selections in the draft.

Currently led by one of the best young cores in the league, with a 12-1 record, the reigning champions remain one of the top teams in the league. While such a record already positions the Thunder to be a contender this season, OKC could be poised to become even scarier in the future.

In 2021, the Utah Jazz surprisingly traded Derrick Favors to the Thunder for salary flexibility. In the process of doing so, the Jazz also sent a top-8 protected first-round pick and a second-round pick to OKC.

In a surprising turn of events, the protected first-round pick will come into play in next year’s draft, effectively giving the Thunder a chance at having a top-10 pick.

The top-8 protection here could be a significant factor. Given the Jazz’s approach toward rebuilding, Utah may earn a higher pick if it ends the season with a poorer record. If the Jazz manage to land a pick in the top 8, the pick will carry over to next year. Should the Jazz finish anywhere outside of that range, however, OKC automatically receives the pick.

Although they also have a top-4 protected pick from the Philadelphia 76ers and another via the Houston Rockets, given a prior agreement with the Washington Wizards, the Thunder will receive two of the most favorable picks (including their own), with the latter ending up with Washington.

Additionally, with an unprotected first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, OKC would effectively have three first-round picks in next year’s draft.

Given the direction Los Angeles is trending in, with a 3-8 start to the season following their latest loss, the Clippers could end up as a lottery team, too. With the possibility of securing another top-15 pick, the Thunder could be on the verge of forming an even more terrifying unit.

According to the latest projections, Duke’s Isaiah Evans, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, and Virginia’s Johann Grunloh could be selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

When considering their positions and OKC’s playing style. Grunloh (center) and Evans (shooting guard) would be more likely selections at this stage. Should the Thunder prioritize playmaking, Flemings (point guard) may seem appropriate, although he seems to fit the prototype of a combo guard.

The Thunder Look Poised To Repeat

Coming off an impressive 121-92 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers, even with six players sidelined, the Oklahoma City Thunder asserted their position as the team to beat in the West.

Led by a phenomenal core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, along with an impressive roster of reliable rotation pieces, OKC is formidable. What makes them so competitive, however, is that the team embodies the “next man up” philosophy.

With Lu Dort sidelined after sustaining a shoulder contusion, the Thunder saw their first loss of the season. But the team was quick to turn things around, as players such as Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell stepped up.

From Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe to Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng, OKC simply has players who are capable of contributing at a moment’s notice. Purely from a roster-building standpoint, what the Thunder have managed to achieve is nothing short of brilliant.

At this point in the season, the Thunder look poised to repeat title success, potentially laying the groundwork for the NBA’s newest dynasty.

Although the current CBA may curtail the team’s roster strength in the future, especially with the star players receiving sizable extensions, with 27 future draft picks, the Thunder are in a solid position to remain in the title picture.