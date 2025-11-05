Thunder Injury Report: Key Defender Potentially Sidelined; Could OKC’s Unbeaten Record Be At Risk?

With a strong 126-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain undefeated, the only unbeaten team in the league to start the season. With eight consecutive wins, the reigning champions continue to establish their dominance after a historic start.

While there is enough reason for the Thunder to enjoy the victory, OKC may face an immediate obstacle that could pose a threat to their perfect start. With Lu Dort sustaining a right shoulder contusion in the third quarter Tuesday night, the forward’s status for the upcoming matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is questionable.

After a collision early in the third quarter, Dort was taken out of the game and went to the locker room. Shortly after, the Thunder announced that the forward would not be returning for the rest of the game. He ended the night with four points and three rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting from the field in 15 minutes.

The 26-year-old has asserted himself as a vital part of the rotation. While being a reliable defensive presence, having earned All-Defensive Team honors last season, Dort brings a degree of toughness that embodies the team’s identity.

In this regard, the decision to sit him out for the remainder of the game on Tuesday may have been precautionary. Given how valuable he has been to the team, having him healthy will be crucial for the Thunder as they attempt to repeat their title success this season.

However, in the event that Dort’s injury is more serious, OKC may have some trouble heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Portland. With the Trail Blazers enjoying a solid start to the season, the Thunder could be at risk of seeing their winning streak come to an end if they are shorthanded.

The Thunder Boast Immense Depth

One of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s most impressive qualities is the depth of their roster. Although they possess noteworthy star power, with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren forming the core, OKC boasts immense depth.

This was on display during Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers. Even after a slow start, the Thunder rallied together behind some solid contributions from their role players and their bench. Gilgeous-Alexander made note of this during the postgame press conference, as well.

“We like to be as unpredictable and as versatile as we can out there,” the Thunder star said. “Some of that is the front office and the personnel that they’ve put on this team. Some of it is the work ethic of the guys and the chance to enter games and do what they do on the basketball court. Some of it is the coaches just putting us in position, even if it’s like uncomfortable at first, putting us through situations and then positions to be successful.”

“It’s not something we think about or try to do anymore because it’s who we are as players and as a team,” he continued. “It’s definitely one of our strengths.”

Although Gilgeous-Alexander led the scoring charge with 30 points on the night, he was closely supported by Cason Wallace (12 points), Isaiah Joe (22 points), and Aaron Wiggins (12 points).

With defense and offense going hand in hand, OKC embodies the very essence of playing winning basketball. As roster depth continues to be their strength, they will head into a back-to-back fixture against the Blazers with confidence in their existing unit.