Free Agent Malik Beasley Names The One Team He Wants To Join

Malik Beasley has broken his silence about his uncertain NBA future, and he made it clear which team he wants to play for next. During an Instagram Q&A with fans, the 28-year-old sharpshooter was asked where he’d like to play if he’s cleared to return to the league. His answer left little doubt.

“If I do go back to the NBA, it’s gonna be with the Pistons. I haven’t signed anything yet, but I have my strongest ties there. I had my best season there last year, and hopefully I can fit back in with the team.”

Beasley’s comments reignited speculation about a possible reunion with Detroit, the team where he revitalized his career last season. Before his ongoing legal situation halted negotiations, Beasley was reportedly in line for a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons. The contract was all but finalized until news broke in June that Beasley was under federal investigation for alleged gambling activity related to NBA games.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Beasley had just come off a resurgent year in Detroit, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from three-point range, one of the highest marks in the league. He played all 82 games, becoming the Pistons’ most consistent perimeter threat and helping them complete a stunning 30-win turnaround from the previous season. Detroit finished 44–38, clinching the sixth seed in the East before losing to the New York Knicks in a hard-fought six-game series.

Beasley’s success with the Pistons was supposed to mark the beginning of a long-term partnership. Instead, his potential new deal fell apart once the investigation surfaced. Federal prosecutors are probing suspicious betting activity tied to NBA prop bets, some reportedly connected to games Beasley played during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023–24 season.

Though early reports suggested Beasley had been cleared, later clarifications revealed that he remains a ‘subject’ of the ongoing investigation. That means prosecutors haven’t ruled out possible charges. While he’s no longer considered a central target, his name remains within the scope of the grand jury’s inquiry.

The Pistons, once eager to bring him back, have since retooled their roster. They added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, both of whom can fill the same shooting role Beasley excelled in. Detroit still holds his non-Bird rights, allowing them to re-sign him for up to $7.2 million, but their recent moves suggest they’ve shifted focus unless his legal situation clears completely.

Still, Beasley’s loyalty to Detroit is evident. His bond with teammates and the organization’s young core led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren made last season one of his most fulfilling in years. Outside of Detroit, a few teams could still explore signing Beasley using the mid-level exception. But any front office would be taking a risk while the federal probe remains unresolved.

For now, Beasley remains in limbo, a free agent with NBA-caliber production but clouded by off-court uncertainty. His desire to return to Detroit may be strong, but until the investigation concludes, his comeback remains on hold.

If cleared, though, the Pistons could do far worse than bringing back the shooter who helped reignite their rise. Malik Beasley’s future may be uncertain, but his heart, for now, seems firmly set on returning to the Motor City.