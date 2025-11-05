Thunder Make History After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Them To Eight Straight Win

It was a late-night showdown in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Clippers and Thunder battled it out at Intuit Dome. With multiple stars in attendance for this marquee matchup, it’s no surprise that it gave fans a show with great plays on both sides.

Despite leading by 10 after the first quarter, the Clippers collapsed late, falling 126-107 as they failed to contain the Thunder’s red-hot offense. Now at 8-0, OKC shot 52.3% from the field to remain the NBA’s last undefeated team and secure its best start in franchise history. The basketball world was buzzing afterward, with one fan even comparing this squad to the record-breaking 73-9 Warriors.

“OKC reminds me of the 2016 Warriors,” one fan wrote.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists in just 29 minutes. Isaiah Joe was red-hot off the bench with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Cason Wallace added 12 points and three rebounds on efficient shooting. Chet Holmgren chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists as OKC controlled the pace and held the Clippers to 41.2% shooting.

“The Thunder’s defense is actually insane,” another fan posted. “One of the best defensive units I have ever seen.”

For the Clippers, James Harden scored 25 points with six rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes to lead his team, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Oklahoma City’s firepower. Derrick Jones Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds, while John Collins chipped in 17 points and four rebounds off the bench. Despite their efforts, the Clippers were outplayed on both ends and outscored 35-21 in the fourth quarter as the Thunder ran away with their eighth win of the season.

“The Thunder are just laughable,” one fan wrote on X. “They’re 8-0, no Jalen Williams games yet, only four Caruso games, Isaiah Joe has played three, Chet’s played five, and it doesn’t matter who’s in the lineup — they just obliterate everyone.”

For most defending champions, maintaining focus through the regular season is a challenge. The so-called “championship hangover” often hits young teams the hardest. But the Thunder have shown no signs of complacency, playing their best basketball yet and looking poised to surpass last year’s success.

“The Thunder are 8-0 with a +12.9 NET RTG while ranking 22nd in 3P% with an All-NBA player missing every game,” another fan noted. “They’re the best team in the NBA by a whole lot. Seventy wins feels like a very real possibility.”

As for Shai, he’s making another MVP case with averages of 33.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He’s picked up right where he left off, and this time, the Thunder look older, smarter, and more dangerous than ever.

The Thunder are off to a historic start, and their dominance shows no sign of slowing down. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge and the roster firing on all cylinders, Oklahoma City has established itself as the early favorite to repeat as Western Conference champions. Every game, they look more polished and confident, proving that last season’s run was no fluke. If they keep this up, the Thunder could be on pace for something truly special, maybe even a 70-win season.