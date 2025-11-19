Rajon Rondo Shares He Almost Got Into A Fight With Doc Rivers During Celtics Film Session

Rajon Rondo relives the film-room meltdown that shattered a TV and tempers.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Atlanta Hawks head coach Larry Drew (right) and Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers (left) watch as Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives the ball in the second half at the TD Banknorth Garden. The Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 88-86 in overtime.
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rajon Rondo has told wild stories before, but this one might be the most Rondo story of all. On All The Smoke, he walked through a moment that almost blew up the entire Celtics locker room. Not metaphorically, an actual TV got destroyed, and he and Doc Rivers nearly fought in the middle of a film session.

“We watching film. We talking about Chauncey Billups for some reason. And I think Chauncey didn’t have a great game that particular game. But Rip was killing us off of floppy action. So I just knew coming to film, it can’t be me today. We go in film, something happened, Chauncey happened, why is this shot even there.”

“All right, cool. Two, three possessions later,… I’m looking across, and Shaq looking at me like, be cool. He’s like, don’t do it. And I’m ready to go crazy.”

“So I’m like, man, why are we here talking about me when Rip had like 32 or something last night, you know what I mean? So that’s what kind of pissed me off.”

“And I’m like, man f**k it. I jump up, throw the water by the TV. TV explode. Boom, busted. Busted. Me and Doc immediately trying to go at it.”

“They got in between us or whatever. They told me to get my ass out, go take a walk. I’m shirt off. It’s like 32 degrees in Boston. I take a walk down the street. Come back in. I said I gotta get my s**t, I get out.”

“And what I love and respect the most is the one person that called me that night was Kevin Garnett. And he was like, ‘You was wrong.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, man. You was wrong.’ I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’

“So him holding me accountable like that. Like I said, at that time I’m like, man f**k, how am I wrong when you know it’s like you pointing the finger at me, and I’m not the problem. Like call it, you know, call it how it is. Call a spade a spade.”

“So that’s why I was frustrated. And like I said, from that day forward, we’ve always been tight ever since.”

Looking back, it sounds funny because he can laugh about it now. But in the moment, it was serious. A starting point guard throwing a water bottle through a TV and trying to get at his head coach is the kind of thing that usually closes a season or kills the chemistry immediately.

Instead, that Celtics team held steady. They were already built around pressure and honesty, and hard conversations. They had veterans who weren’t scared to tell someone they were out of line. And they had Rajon Rondo, who played with the same fire that sometimes boiled over.

They might not love remembering the day the TV died, but they came out of it with something bigger. A reset. A truth session. And a long stretch where the coach and the point guard finally started seeing the same game again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images 4 OKC Thunder Trade Ideas With Eastern Conference Teams To Boost Their Roster
Next Article Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images When 18-Year-Old LeBron James Asked Michael Jordan Where His Desire To Be The Best Came From
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like