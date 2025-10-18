Pistons Expected To Pass On Extensions For Jalen Duren And Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons are not expected to sign Jalen Duren or Jaden Ivey to extensions, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Despite both players being recent first-round picks, negotiations have stalled as the team evaluates its long-term direction and Ivey recovers from a minor knee procedure.

“Sources say neither first-round pick for the Pistons has generated much momentum on a new deal with Detroit to this point in the process,” Stein reported. “The sudden announcement this week that Ivey needed a surgical procedure to alleviate discomfort in his right knee isn’t expected to require a significant recovery period, but it certainly doesn’t make negotiations any easier for the Pistons, who might understandably elect to be cautious. Ivey’s camp nonetheless anticipates a promising market next summer even in the wake of last season’s left tibia fracture.”

For the Pistons, this decision reflects a shift toward patience after several years of failed rebuild attempts. While Duren has shown flashes of elite potential as a rebounder and interior finisher, and Ivey remains one of their most dynamic scorers, Detroit’s front office may want to see how they perform under new leadership before committing long-term.

Currently, with Cade Cunningham leading the way, the Pistons are on the rise and want to maintain the momentum they’ve built so far. They went 44-38 last season and are projected to take another leap in 2025-26.

At 23 years old, Jaden Ivey is arguably their most tradeable asset right now, but they’d rather keep him on board. In 30 games last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 46.0% shooting. At shooting guard, he might be the X-factor for Detroit.

That’s not to mention Jalen Duren, a 21-year-old big man who averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 69.2% shooting last season. He can make the Pistons even tougher to beat by giving them a stable and commanding presence in the paint.

With both players eligible for restricted free agency next summer, the Pistons risk losing leverage if either player breaks out this season. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Ivey’s health and consistency, as well as Duren’s defensive development, Detroit appears content to wait and reassess before making major financial commitments.

Ultimately, if the Pistons decide not to pursue extensions, we can expect both players to join the trade market as Detroit looks to exchange them for assets. Young players of their caliber can net a decent return, and the Pistons are officially in win-now mode after their breakout season.

Only time will tell how far this team can go as presently constructed, but the Pistons might look very different by February’s deadline. As strong as their roster might be, they need to add more before they can be considered a true title contender. At the very least, either Ivey or Duren will need to ascend into stardom to give Cade the help he’s been waiting for.

Needless to say, some big decisions will be made this season. If Detroit plays this right, patience could pay off in a big way, but the clock is ticking on their young core to prove its worth the investment.