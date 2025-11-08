Klay Thompson’s Late Airport Pickup Leads To Heartfelt Apology To Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion with roses, melts fans.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Klay Thompson’s Late Airport Pickup Leads To Heartfelt Apology To Megan Thee Stallion
Credit: Fadeaway World

Klay Thompson is known for his smooth jump shot and calm demeanor, but this week, it wasn’t his game that went viral, it was his charm. The Dallas Mavericks star melted hearts online after showing up late to pick up his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, from the airport and delivering a heartfelt apology that fans called ‘adorably human.’

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a clip on her Instagram story showing Thompson pulling up in his car, holding a bouquet of roses, and apologizing profusely for being late.

“Roses for my boo…I’m sorry I was late, babe. Damn it. I’m sorry. I thought I timed it well. Ah, just sorry. There’s no excuse.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

The video instantly spread across social media, with fans praising the couple’s natural chemistry and Klay’s effort to make things right. It wasn’t an extravagant gesture, just flowers, a sheepish grin, and an NBA star showing the same humility and nervousness as any boyfriend who’d messed up. The moment, simple as it was, resonated with millions.

It’s a glimpse of a relationship that’s captured public imagination ever since Klay and Megan went public earlier this year. The two confirmed their romance in July at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, after months of speculation. Since then, their relationship has become one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings in sports and music, two worlds that rarely collide as naturally as they seem to in this one.

For Megan, this relationship marks something different.

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

That mutual affection seems to ground them both, even as their careers demand constant attention. Megan is gearing up for her next major tour after dropping new music inspired by love and personal growth, while Klay is navigating a new chapter with the Mavericks following his move from Golden State.

On the court, things haven’t gone smoothly for Klay early this season. Through eight games, he’s averaging 7.6 points while shooting 31.6% from the field and 26.3% from three, numbers far below his career norms. The Mavericks are just 2-7, and he’s already been moved to the bench to adjust his rhythm. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that off the court, Klay appears happier than he’s been in years.

For a star who’s spent much of his career defined by discipline and composure, this was a rare, human moment and fans loved every second of it. Flowers, laughter, and a sheepish apology from one of basketball’s most stoic shooters: Klay Thompson may not be hitting all his shots on the court right now, but off it, he’s clearly scoring where it matters most.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
