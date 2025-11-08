Russell Westbrook Taunts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Drawing Consecutive Fouls On MVP

Even at 36, Russell Westbrook still knows how to make a statement, and on Friday night, it came with three fiery words directed straight at the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 132–101 rout of the Sacramento Kings in NBA Cup group play, Westbrook turned back the clock with his trademark intensity, battling his former protégé head-to-head and punctuating one sequence with the bold declaration:

“He can’t guard.”

“He can’t guard!, he can’t guard!” Russell Westbrook after drawing back to back fouls on SGA 😭 pic.twitter.com/WcQ57AqEru — Underdog (@Underdog) November 8, 2025

The exchange happened midway through the second quarter as the Thunder began pulling away. Westbrook, always relentless in transition, attacked the baseline, absorbed contact from Shai, and muscled in a tough and-one finish. It was classic Westbrook, all power, no hesitation. The former MVP flexed, pounded his chest, and barked in Gilgeous-Alexander’s direction before hitting the free throw line.

Minutes later, he baited Shai into another foul using his signature hesitation dribble, forcing the whistle again and staring him down with a smirk.

The message was clear: Westbrook might have aged, but the fire hasn’t dimmed.

It was a brief flash of vintage Russ in what’s otherwise been a frustrating stretch for Sacramento. The Kings have started the 2025–26 season 3–6, struggling to establish consistency with Domantas Sabonis sidelined and new additions still adjusting. Westbrook has been one of the few steady presences, averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while anchoring their second unit.

Against Oklahoma City, he put up a solid 24 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, doing everything he could to keep the Kings competitive early. But the Thunder, now 9–1, were simply too overwhelming. Isaiah Hartenstein delivered a career night with 33 points and 19 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 30 points in just 29 minutes, including a near-perfect 15-point third quarter.

Still, the clash between mentor and student stole the show. Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander share a complicated history. Shai was once Westbrook’s replacement in Oklahoma City, arriving via trade in 2019 when Russ was dealt to Houston. The two maintained mutual respect over the years, but Friday night’s intensity showed there’s still some competitive pride at play.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s been nearly unstoppable all season, it was a rare moment of visible frustration. He missed a layup at the halftime buzzer, slapped his hands in anger, and appeared rattled after Westbrook’s back-to-back fouls. The Thunder star eventually settled down and dominated the third quarter, but Westbrook’s message had already gone viral.

It was also a symbolic reminder of what makes Westbrook unique, that unwavering edge, the belief that no one, not even the league’s best, can contain him. He’s no longer the nightly triple-double machine that once terrorized defenses, but moments like these show why he’s still beloved: effort, energy, and attitude never fade.

Oklahoma City may have crushed Sacramento on the scoreboard, but for a few electric possessions, Westbrook stole the spotlight, reminding everyone that his fight, his fire, and his voice are still very much alive in today’s NBA.