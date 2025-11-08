Craig Carton Accuses LeBron James Of Turning His Back On Damon Jones

Sports radio host Craig Carton sparked controversy this week after accusing LeBron James of abandoning his longtime friend and former teammate Damon Jones, who was recently arraigned on charges related to the NBA’s ongoing gambling investigation. On The Craig Carton Show, the outspoken host ripped into LeBron for allegedly not helping Jones financially after the former guard’s arrest, calling him a ‘bad friend’ and a ‘phony.’

“Damon Jones was arraigned yesterday, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. One of his claims to fame is that he and LeBron James are really, really close. When he went in there, he had to post bond so that he could live his life in the community while waiting for trial.”

“So here’s a guy that’s made over $20 million. Sadly, he did file for bankruptcy earlier this year. His mom and dad had to put their home up to secure his bond. And this is a guy that thought LeBron James was the best friend he had on the planet, as the story goes, right?”

“LeBron James is a billionaire. The other men that he’s clearly friends with are multimillionaires. And not a single person in Damon Jones’ life stepped up to the plate and said, I’ll secure the bond. Not a former teammate, not a coach, not LeBron, not Maverick Carter.”

“And it just once again proved to me that all these guys that are involved in Damon Jones’ life, professional athletes worth a lot of money, who pretended to be his friend, weren’t friends at all. Not only is LeBron a bad teammate, LeBron’s a bad friend. With friends like that, you don’t need enemies.”

Carton’s comments came after Jones pleaded not guilty to federal charges of providing inside information about LeBron’s playing status to gamblers, allowing others to profit from advance knowledge of injuries and absences. Jones, who played alongside LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2007 and later worked as an assistant coach under Tyronn Lue, was released on bond, but only after his parents reportedly used their home as collateral.

Carton’s rant quickly went viral, but it might also be one of the most bizarre takes of the year. For one, LeBron James had no knowledge of Jones’ alleged gambling activities. Multiple reports confirmed that LeBron was ‘completely blindsided’ by the allegations and had ‘zero involvement’ in anything related to the betting scandal.

If LeBron were to post Jones’ bond, it would only invite more speculation that he was somehow connected to the scheme, fueling conspiracy theories that the league and federal investigators are already trying to contain.

In other words, Carton’s argument is self-defeating. Had LeBron stepped in to help Jones, the same critics would accuse him of corruption or interference in a federal case. Instead, he has wisely remained distant, letting the legal process unfold.

The context also matters. The NBA’s gambling crisis has deepened in recent weeks, with the FBI investigating multiple figures across the league. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested earlier last month, and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also implicated in a separate case.

Damon Jones’ alleged role was among the most shocking because of his close ties to LeBron and his access to sensitive team information. Prosecutors claim Jones leaked intel about LeBron’s game availability to betting groups, helping them profit from wagers.

Carton’s criticism, then, feels misplaced and sensational. LeBron didn’t abandon a friend; he respected a boundary. Helping Damon Jones now would be like pouring gasoline on a fire already engulfing the league.

So, while Carton might be looking for a headline, the truth is simple: LeBron’s decision to step back wasn’t betrayal, it was common sense.