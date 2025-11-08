Cristiano Ronaldo Praises LeBron James’ Longevity, Then Mocks Him For His Hairline

Even legends can’t resist a little friendly trolling. In a recent sit-down with Piers Morgan, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo praised LeBron James for his remarkable longevity and elite conditioning at age 40, but not before delivering a cheeky jab about the Los Angeles Lakers star’s receding hairline.

“I saw good examples in other sports as well. In basketball, LeBron James, I think we’re the same age. I’ve met him, he’s a good guy, but I have more hair than him! He’s still in great physical condition and still playing. It’s good to see.”

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, spoke at length about his drive to stay at the top of world football well into his late 30s and beyond. When asked which modern athletes inspire him to maintain his high standards, Ronaldo immediately mentioned LeBron, acknowledging their shared age and mutual pursuit of excellence.

It was a classic Ronaldo moment: part compliment, part comedy. The Portuguese forward’s playful shot at LeBron’s well-documented hairline struggles drew laughs from both the interviewer and the audience. But behind the humor, his respect for James was genuine. Ronaldo admires LeBron’s ability to defy time, something he himself has managed in soccer with extraordinary discipline and self-care.

Both athletes are anomalies of endurance. Ronaldo, 40, is still competing at a high level more than two decades after his professional debut with Sporting CP in 2002. LeBron, who entered the NBA in 2003, is now in his 23rd season, still capable of elite-level play when healthy. Between them, they boast nine Ballon d’Or and NBA MVP awards, multiple championships, and a combined career longevity that borders on the unbelievable.

Ronaldo’s praise comes at a time when LeBron is working his way back from a sciatica issue that has sidelined him since training camp. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers star has been cleared for contact basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. The team expects him to ramp up to 5-on-5 play soon, potentially targeting a return later this month.

Even without LeBron, the Lakers have flourished early in the 2025-26 season, starting 7-2 and winning five straight behind Luka Doncic’s brilliance (40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists per game) and Austin Reaves’ breakout campaign (31.1 points, 9.3 assists). Still, the team’s energy and confidence seem tied to the eventual return of their leader, a man who, at nearly 41, remains one of the most finely conditioned athletes on the planet.

For Ronaldo, who continues to set records in Saudi Arabia, that’s exactly what resonates.

LeBron, of course, has endured years of good-natured teasing over his hairline, from fans, media, and even fellow players. And it’s safe to assume he’ll take Ronaldo’s jab in stride. If anything, it’s a mark of mutual respect between two global icons who’ve managed to stay relevant and dominant long past the age when most athletes fade.

Ronaldo’s words—half admiration, half mischief—perfectly sum up the playful competitiveness that defines greatness. They’re two of the most famous athletes in history, still standing tall at 40, still breaking limits, and yes, still trading jokes about hairlines and legacies.