Do The Lakers Need LeBron James Back? Former NBA Champions Give Their Two Cents

With every passing win in the Lakers’ record, the newly brewing question in everyone’s mind is whether they still need LeBron James to succeed. The 40-year-old veteran superstar has been sidelined until the middle of November due to right sciatica nerve issues.

The Lakers have gone 7-2 and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference following a hot start to the season. Therefore, several experts and analysts have been contemplating what would happen upon his return and whether his contributions are essential or can prove to be detrimental for the franchise.

Following the Lakers’ 118-116 win against the Spurs, Rockets legend Kenny Smith appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown and spoke his mind about LeBron James and his role when he returns for the Lakers.

“What’s going to be the most interesting part is when LeBron comes back. Because the two guys who have had their success when he was out [Reaves and Doncic], they’re very ball-dominant. So they need the basketball to make plays; they are playmakers, not play finishers.”

“Now, can you have three guys on the same team be creative?” questioned Smith. He took the example of Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets and how inefficient they would be if they had three Jokics. Hence, pointing to the dilemma of how James will figure out his role when he returns.

Subsequently, on the most recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, former NBA champion Jeff Teague also spoke his mind on the circumstances of LeBron James’ return.

“How great would it be if LeBron comes back and they go on a five-game losing streak,” pondered Teague. “This would be the greatest thing in sports history,” he said.

“They’re going to lose four out of five. That’s how it works out for Bron. Like they need Bron. That’s how it’s going to happen. They’re going to lose four out of five. And Bron is going to come back, like we need Bron,” predicted Teague.

Teague, however, claimed that if LeBron James does not return as a starter, Luka Doncic could average 37 points per game at the end of the season. While he would love to see the Lakers go on a winning streak without James, he feels that they would lose four of their next five games before James returns.

The main question here is what role would LeBron James play when he returns from Injury, considering the formidable form in which Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic have started the season.

While Kenny debates that his contributions could be detrimental, Teague believes the Lakers still need LeBron James to take them over the finishing line. Considering that the season has just started and the Lakers have only played nine games so far this year, it is too early to say the Lakers have a system figured out that does not need LeBron James.

For more than the past two decades, James has begun the season with critics questioning his role on his team. So I don’t think this conversation is coming as a surprise to James. In fact, James has reportedly reassured the franchise that he plans to win with the current roster, and all the rumors about his unhappiness with the Lakers are just opposing teams trying to stir up something just to potentially land him in the future.

In my opinion, considering that James has prioritized winning over personal achievements, I feel he will sacrifice and play more off-the-ball actions if that is what they believe the Lakers need to do to win.

History has been a lesson to never underestimate LeBron James’ contributions to any team he’s on. Even at age 40, he was an All-NBA second team player last season, while averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds and shooting 51.3% from the field.

Therefore, James’ return will only help the Lakers and will likely not have a detrimental impact on their goals for the season.