NBA Trade Idea: Wolves Acquire Ja Morant To Form A Star-Studded Backcourt With Anthony Edwards

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has recently become a hot topic around the league. After facing suspension due to a clash with head coach Tuomas Iisalo, several suspect that the two-time All-Star’s time in Memphis could be nearing an end.

Although initial reports suggested that the guard may see his trade value plummet, recent updates have identified the Sacramento Kings as a potential suitor for the Grizzlies’ star. In addition to the Kings, however, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also reportedly emerged as a potential trade destination for Memphis.

After a promising postseason run leading up to the Western Conference Finals, the Wolves were viewed as contenders in the West. Unfortunately, after a 4-4 start, Minnesota isn’t in the position it expected to be in.

The notion of acquiring Ja Morant and pairing him with Anthony Edwards is certainly an exciting one. With a young, star-studded backcourt, the Timberwolves could be favored to make it out of the West. However, making this trade happen would be challenging.

With this in mind, we explore a potential trade package to help Minnesota acquire the two-time All-Star from Memphis.

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Julius Randle, Mike Conley, 2027 second-round pick (CLE), 2030 second-round pick (MEM)

Why Do The Grizzlies Accept This Trade Proposal?

For the Memphis Grizzlies, parting with Ja Morant would be a significant decision. Given what he means to the franchise, such a decision would effectively imply that Memphis would be headed for a rebuild.

If a rebuild is to be considered the plan of action, such a trade may be beneficial for the franchise. Along with the addition of two valuable veterans in Julius Randle and Mike Conley, the Grizzlies would be receiving valuable draft capital. With two second-round picks, including one of its own, Memphis would add to its existing draft assets.

Morant’s departure would leave a significant hole in the starting backcourt. To address this, Conley’s arrival could be a welcome addition. As a fan favorite in Memphis, Conley brings veteran experience, playmaking, and clutch shooting, which could help the Grizzlies remain competitive.

Having primarily embraced a bench role with the Timberwolves, the veteran guard is averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 41.0% shooting from the floor and 47.8% from deep. With the capability to be more productive when given the opportunity, the Grizzlies could look to him to take on a playmaking role.

Along with Conley, the Grizzlies would also acquire Julius Randle. Given Memphis’ frontcourt depth, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey in the starting lineup, Randle’s fit may seem awkward. But considering the forward’s versatility and rebounding upside, the Grizzlies could benefit from his addition.

After signing an extension with the Wolves, Randle has looked like a tremendous asset. While averaging 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 56.0% shooting overall and 44.2% from three-point range, he has been unstoppable.

By pairing Randle and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies could create a new star duo. With that combination leading the way, Memphis could remain a competitive team in the West.

How Does Acquiring Ja Morant Help The Wolves?

The Timberwolves currently feature a starting backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. While Edwards remains the primary scoring option, it is evident that Minnesota could make an upgrade at the point guard position. In this regard, adding Ja Morant could be quite significant.

Morant is one of the most dynamic guards in today’s NBA. With tremendous athletic ability and court vision, the 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable floor general, while also providing elite scoring.

Although Ja Morant has seemed disinterested at times this season, he remains one of Memphis’ top contributors. With averages of 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, while shooting 38.3% from the field, the two-time All-Star could see an improvement in performance if placed in a more favorable situation.

In theory, Morant’s play style also pairs well with Edwards. While both are capable of sharing ball-handling duties, Edwards’ outside shooting and improved midrange game pave the way for Morant to exploit open lanes to the basket. With the two playing off of each other, the Wolves could see a clear boost in offensive efficiency.

Will The Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant?

The current situation between the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant doesn’t seem to be improving. With recent reports suggesting that the star and head coach are barely speaking, Ja Morant’s time in Memphis could realistically be coming to an end.

Memphis remains adamant that it will not pursue a rebuild. However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of a trade. With an opportunity to swap stars and retool, the Grizzlies could gauge alternative trade scenarios that would help them restructure their core without compromising their ability to compete.

With a 3-6 record, however, the Grizzlies will face an uphill battle to become competitive again. The longer the franchise takes to adjust, the more difficult it becomes to recover from its early-season struggles.