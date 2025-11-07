Reggie Miller Shows He’s Still Got It By Drilling 10 Consecutive Threes

Reggie Miller hilariously states he's looking for a 10-day contract in the NBA.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is seen after game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is seen after game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller retired all the way back in 2005, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten how to shoot a basketball. Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews recently shared a clip on Instagram of Miller letting it fly from beyond the arc in a gym in Los Angeles, and he made 10 three-pointers in a row.

“I’m looking for a 10-day,” Miller said.

 

Miller isn’t getting that 10-day contract, but as Matthews stated, he sure does “understand it.” The 60-year-old is one of the greatest shooters we’ve ever seen, and he should be able to keep making those threes for a very long time.

Miller held the record for the most threes made in NBA history with 2,560 at the time of his retirement. He has since been surpassed by the likes of Stephen Curry and Ray Allen, and now finds himself at sixth.

The fact that Miller is still that high despite playing before the three-point revolution is quite impressive. He wasn’t just chucking them up mindlessly, either, as he shot 39.5% for his career.

Miller spent his entire 18-year NBA career with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers enjoyed a fair bit of success during his tenure, with the highlight being a run to the NBA Finals in 2000. They unfortunately came up against the Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers there and lost in six games.

Miller has admitted it burns him that he never won an NBA championship. While you can certainly understand the disappointment, he still had a career he could be proud of.

Over those 18 seasons, Miller averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. He made five All-Star and three All-NBA teams, and also got into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Miller, who is now a lead game analyst for NBC, is the greatest player in the Pacers franchise history, although he might not be for too much longer. Tyrese Haliburton is coming for that crown after that incredible postseason run last season.

Haliburton led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history in 2025. They could well have won it all, but the two-time All-Star tragically tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7, and they eventually lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Haliburton is able to get back to his best, you’d imagine he’ll lead the Pacers on some more magical playoff runs. Will he lead the team to their first-ever NBA title? Well, you wouldn’t rule anything out after what we saw in the postseason.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oct 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Pacers Waive Three-Time Dunk Champion To Re-Sign Veteran Guard
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like