Reggie Miller Shows He’s Still Got It By Drilling 10 Consecutive Threes

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller retired all the way back in 2005, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten how to shoot a basketball. Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews recently shared a clip on Instagram of Miller letting it fly from beyond the arc in a gym in Los Angeles, and he made 10 three-pointers in a row.

“I’m looking for a 10-day,” Miller said.

Miller isn’t getting that 10-day contract, but as Matthews stated, he sure does “understand it.” The 60-year-old is one of the greatest shooters we’ve ever seen, and he should be able to keep making those threes for a very long time.

Miller held the record for the most threes made in NBA history with 2,560 at the time of his retirement. He has since been surpassed by the likes of Stephen Curry and Ray Allen, and now finds himself at sixth.

The fact that Miller is still that high despite playing before the three-point revolution is quite impressive. He wasn’t just chucking them up mindlessly, either, as he shot 39.5% for his career.

Miller spent his entire 18-year NBA career with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers enjoyed a fair bit of success during his tenure, with the highlight being a run to the NBA Finals in 2000. They unfortunately came up against the Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers there and lost in six games.

Miller has admitted it burns him that he never won an NBA championship. While you can certainly understand the disappointment, he still had a career he could be proud of.

Over those 18 seasons, Miller averaged 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. He made five All-Star and three All-NBA teams, and also got into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Miller, who is now a lead game analyst for NBC, is the greatest player in the Pacers franchise history, although he might not be for too much longer. Tyrese Haliburton is coming for that crown after that incredible postseason run last season.

Haliburton led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history in 2025. They could well have won it all, but the two-time All-Star tragically tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7, and they eventually lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Haliburton is able to get back to his best, you’d imagine he’ll lead the Pacers on some more magical playoff runs. Will he lead the team to their first-ever NBA title? Well, you wouldn’t rule anything out after what we saw in the postseason.