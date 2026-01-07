Stephen Curry Reveals Who He’d Want To Be His Hall Of Fame Presenters

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Curry is one of the greatest players we have ever seen and will be getting in the Hall on the first ballot. While that has been certain for quite some time, what hasn’t been clear is who would be up on stage with him as presenters.

Well, we might know the answer to that question now thanks to Vince Carter. Carter asked Curry who would be sitting up there with him when he gets inducted during an interview for NBA on NBC.

“I actually haven’t,” Curry said when Carter wondered if he had given any thought to it. “I mean, you, Steve Nash, Reggie Miller, and Ray [Allen] are the names that I think off the top of my head… Those are my guys, though. It’s crazy to even say out loud.”

That’s a pretty good group. As for why he went with them, there are reasons we can point to.

First of all, Curry has named Reggie Miller as his favorite player growing up. He loved watching how Miller moved on the court and the big shots that he made throughout his career.

As for Ray Allen, Curry has named him as the greatest shooter in NBA history besides himself. The Warriors guard had passed Miller and Allen in January and December 2021, respectively, to become the NBA’s all-time leader for three-pointers made. Both men were present at Madison Square Garden when Curry got to the top, and the three of them shared an embrace as well.

Next, we get to Steve Nash, who was one of the players Curry modeled his game after while growing up. The other, of course, was Miller. Curry has also named them as the ringless players he’d give one of his rings to.

Lastly, we get to Carter, and the connection isn’t quite as obvious. They were never teammates in the NBA, and unlike the three mentioned before, the 48-year-old was known more for his dunking than shooting.

So, how is Curry linked to Carter? Well, his father, Dell, played with him on the Toronto Raptors from 1999 to 2002. Both Curry and his younger brother Seth, got to play 1-on-1 with Carter those days.

Curry once spoke to Bleacher Report about how Carter helped him on his basketball journey.

“I grew up playing one-on-one with Vince in Toronto when my dad was with the Raptors,” Curry said. “And Vince taught me so much about being a professional. Vince always made time for me. He’d never let me win any of those one-on-one games, but really, what I remember is him talking to me and telling me what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

It’s no surprise then that Curry would want Carter there. He played a crucial role in helping the Warriors guard get to where he is today.

Carter couldn’t have imagined at the time that Curry would turn out to be this good. The 37-year-old has won four titles, one Finals MVP, two MVPs, and two scoring titles in his career. He has also made 11 All-Star and 11 All-NBA teams.

Curry is going strong even today, averaging 28.7 points, 3.9rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26.

“I guess the only thing is being able to embrace the fact that there are less days ahead on the court than there are behind,” Curry said. “So I don’t run away from the fact of your mortality in the sense of your basketball mortality. I know that I don’t have that many years left, but the idea of just honing in on the now, and there’s a sense of urgency at the moment, because I still have lots to prove on the court.

“I don’t want to get too ahead of myself,” Curry added. “We’ve got to hold on for as long as we can.”

Curry may believe otherwise, but he doesn’t really have anything left to prove. He has done all there is to do, but it speaks to his mindset that he still wants to keep going.

We’ll see Curry in action next when the Warriors take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center on Wednesday at 10 PM ET.