Jaylen Brown Blames Boston For Balding At 29: “10 Years Of Stress, The Media, The Championship…”

Jaylen Brown’s hair, or lack thereof, has been a big talking point recently, as he appeared to have resorted to using spray-on hair at the start of this 2025-26 season. Brown had left a black mark on OG Anunoby and Ron Holland last week during the Boston Celtics‘ games against the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, respectively.

With social media roasting him for the fake hair, Brown decided to get a haircut during his livestream on Tuesday. The 29-year-old realized it would be best to tackle this situation head-on, and the stream proved to be full of laughs. At one point, Brown hilariously blamed Boston for his premature balding.

“I blame Boston,” Brown said. “… 10 years of stress, the media, the championship. Y’all caused this.”

“I blame Boston. 10 years of media, stress, championships. This is y’all fault” — Jaylen Brown on his balding 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/baa7iL5iSH — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) October 28, 2025

Brown has indeed been under a lot of pressure for much of his time with the Celtics. They were a title contender ever since he joined the team as the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but had failed to get over the line for years.

The Celtics’ coming up short time and time again led to talk about them needing to trade Brown. It was thought that he and Jayson Tatum couldn’t lead the team to glory as a duo. Brown would find his name in trade rumors on a fair few occasions, but the Celtics ultimately held on to him and were rewarded for that.

Brown helped the Celtics finally win the NBA championship in 2024. The four-time All-Star even won Finals MVP and silenced some of his doubters in the process.

A weight was lifted off Brown’s shoulders, but unfortunately, that proved to be the case for the top of his head as well. He hilariously pondered on the stream whether he should go to Turkey, the go-to destination for hair transplants.

Brown wildly called LeBron James for advice, too, about the Turkey trip. James didn’t pick up, and the Celtics star left a voicemail asking him to get back to him. It will be interesting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has anything to say in response.

Brown appears to be a lot more relaxed now, and that might be down to him being in uncharted territory. The Celtics are not expected to compete for a championship this season, as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded, and Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. There wasn’t pressure on this group coming into this season.

That said, the Celtics were viewed as a team that could make the playoffs, and that looked unlikely with how they started the season. They dropped to 0-3 following a 119-113 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, and you started to wonder just how bad things might get.

The Celtics, though, finally managed to get a win on Monday when they blew out the New Orleans Pelicans 122-90 at the Smoothie King Center. Even with Brown in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, they got over the line to get to 1-3 on the season.

The Celtics will take on the 3-1 Cleveland Cavaliers next at the TD Garden on Wednesday at 7 PM ET. Their chances of making it two wins in a row appear slim, but Brown, who is averaging 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26, would be backing himself to help pull off the upset.