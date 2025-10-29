4 Best Landing Spots For James Wiseman Include Eastern Powerhouse And Dark Horse Contender

Former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was most recently a part of the Indiana Pacers roster heading into the 2025-26 season. Unfortunately, after making only one appearance in the season, the Pacers have reportedly waived the big man, opting to sign three-time dunk champion Mac McClung instead to bolster their depleted backcourt.

While the decision is justified for the Pacers, who have been debilitated by injuries over the summer, it leaves James Wiseman in an odd position heading into free agency.

In his one appearance for Indiana, coming up against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wiseman posted four points, four rebounds, and a block on 66.7% shooting in 20 minutes. Although he earned enough playing time, it is evident that the big man struggled to make an impact, as he featured a +/- of -15 for the game, too.

As a free agent, Wiseman may face some challenges in receiving offers. But considering his career average of 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game, some teams may still show an interest in signing him to a minimum deal.

With a few opportunities on the horizon, we explore four potential landing spots for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may be among the most promising destinations for James Wiseman, in the event that he receives an offer from them.

Although the Celtics are only a season removed from their title run, the 2025 offseason was an extremely challenging period for the franchise. From salary cap constraints to major injuries within the main rotation, Boston had to undergo a massive roster overhaul this summer, leading to a significantly depleted rotation.

Among the several changes the organization made, the Celtics’ big man rotation bore the brunt of it. With two key big men, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, leaving the team, Boston’s frontcourt was left bare.

At 24, Wiseman still has room to develop into a quality big man. Although he hasn’t been as reliable as a floor spacer as initially projected, the big man could look to cultivate this skill. As an athletic big man, he could also act as a lob threat in pick-and-roll sets.

Currently, the Celtics feature Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, Chris Boucher, and Luka Garza in the big man rotation. Given that this may not be the most competitive unit, Boston could take a risk by signing James Wiseman in an effort to boost their frontcourt depth.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic could prove to be an intriguing landing spot for the former No. 2 overall pick. Given that the team boasts a promising young core and a fairly established roster, acquiring Wiseman may only serve to bolster the team’s overall big man depth.

The Magic’s center rotation currently consists of Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, and Moritz Wagner. When considering how reliable each of these players has been in their capacity for Orlando, it would be difficult for James Wiseman to earn minutes.

In this regard, Orlando may not see much merit in signing Wiseman as a main rotation player. Instead, they may view his addition as valuable only in the capacity of insurance.

The Magic are heading into the 2025-26 season as a newly improved team. With the potential to be a dark horse in the East, Orlando will need to maintain stability during the season. Considering how easy it is for a team’s performance to be derailed after injuries consume the roster, a young team like the Magic could benefit from having insurance, especially in the frontcourt.

Signing with the Magic may not see Wiseman develop as a player. But if he can remain healthy, building rhythm while playing in a competitive environment could help him get back on his feet.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards may not be the most competitive team in the East heading into the season. However, they could prove to be a solid landing spot for James Wiseman.

Given the team’s roster makeup, the Wizards’ big man rotation features very few reliable big men outside of Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley III. While Sarr is likely to be the primary center for the course of the season, considering the injury that sidelined him during EuroBasket, the Wizards would be advised to have backup options in place.

In this regard, Washington still features Tristan Vukcevic and Anthony Gill, but considering the potential Wiseman has to be effective when healthy, the Wizards may consider taking a flyer on him.

On a minimum deal, adding James Wiseman has a minor impact on the team’s salary cap. If healthy, Wiseman is capable of being a productive bench contributor and a floor spacer. Hence, for Washington, signing the 24-year-old could be a low-risk, high-reward move.

Charlotte Hornets

For all intents and purposes, the Charlotte Hornets may be the ideal landing spot for a player like James Wiseman.

As constructed, the Hornets feature a handful of centers on their roster, namely Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Mason Plumlee. Although Plumlee has made two appearances for Charlotte this season, his performance has been underwhelming, as he averages 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Although an argument can be made for Plumlee’s intelligence and experience as a veteran being of value to Charlotte, the team may see more merit in investing in a young center like Wiseman.

Since the departure of Mark Williams, the Hornets have needed a reliable big man to pair with LaMelo Ball. While both Diabate and Kalkbrenner have the potential to fill this role, if healthy, James Wiseman could also make a solid case to be in the main rotation.

While earning more minutes may be a challenge, if the big man can maximize his potential, he could be a valuable pickup for the Hornets.

Will Teams Have An Interest In James Wiseman?

James Wiseman has the potential to be a productive center on paper. Unfortunately, due to his recurring injuries and inconsistent performances on both ends of the floor, the 24-year-old hasn’t been able to establish himself as a solid rotation piece.

Keeping these shortcomings in mind, Wiseman may struggle to garner interest from teams around the league as a free agent. With several teams adding talented pieces to their roster, especially in the center position, adding a player like Wiseman, who is known for being injury-prone, may be too much of a risk.

At this stage, the former No. 2 overall pick is unlikely to garner much interest. However, as the season progresses, with the greater likelihood of injuries having an impact on teams, the big man may still have a chance of landing on a new team.