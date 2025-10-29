Jimmy Butler Sends Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Warriors’ Strong Start

The Golden State Warriors improved to 4-1 in 2025-26 with a dominant 98-79 win against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Warriors have looked great so far, and Jimmy Butler stated postgame that their depth should scare the rest of the NBA.

“Me and [Gary Payton II] was just talking about that,” Butler said. “How deep this team really is. And we don’t have certain guys back yet, or in full motion of what they could and will be doing. It’s a good thing for us, and it’s a scary thing for everybody else.”

The Warriors have seen Moses Moody and Al Horford miss two games this season, while De’Anthony Melton is yet to suit up for them as he recovers from a torn ACL. Despite some of those key role players not always being available, they have been chugging along.

The Warriors have gotten good contributions from various members of the available supporting cast around Butler and Stephen Curry. Quinten Post stepped up against the Clippers with 12 points (4-9 FG), eight rebounds, one steal, and one block. Post played good defense and had a game-high plus-minus of +34 in 25 minutes.

Prior to this win over the Clippers, the Warriors had taken down the Memphis Grizzlies 131-118 on Monday. Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski all had 20-point games that night.

Kuminga has been the one who has impressed the most among the supporting cast. He is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26, while shooting 53.7% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc. Butler showered praise on the young forward for his play this season postgame.

“He’s key in what we’re trying to do this season,” Butler said. “On both sides of the floor… He’s been playing off the charts to start this year.”

You wondered how Kuminga would fare for the Warriors after the contract saga in the offseason. He could have checked out and just waited for the team to trade him at some point, as they were widely expected to, but he has given his all on the court. You’d imagine the Warriors aren’t thinking of parting ways with Kuminga now, after all that they have seen so far.

As for Butler, he continued his solid start to this season by putting up 21 points (9-12 FG), five rebounds, and five assists against the Clippers. The 36-year-old is a very happy camper at this point, and he isn’t regretting all the chaos he caused in his final months with the Miami Heat to get here.

Draymond Green Believes The Warriors Are One Of Five Teams That Can Win The West

The Warriors aren’t lacking in confidence thanks to this hot start. Draymond Green believes they are one of the five true contenders in the Western Conference this season.

“The West is gonna be a bloodbath,” said Green. “Spurs look good, but I look at the conference, I think the true contenders are: OKC, the Dubs (Warriors). Denver; Jokic is a champion, I’m always gonna give him a chance.”

“Then you gotta look at both LA teams. Both of those teams need good breaks, but they’re serious,” Green said.

If the Warriors stay healthy, they could certainly make noise. They are now 27-8 when Butler plays, and give all sorts of headaches to the opposition. Would they stay injury-free is the question, though. Curry’s suffering a hamstring strain doomed them in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

The Warriors have an aging core, and you can’t help but be worried about whether they’ll stay upright come the postseason. Perhaps Curry and Butler carrying a lesser load because of the role players stepping up improves their chances of staying healthy, but only time will tell.

The Warriors are in action next against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday at 8 PM ET.