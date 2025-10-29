Lakers Should Trade For Fiesty Guard To Boost Their Defensive Depth And Playmaker Position

With a 2-2 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a less-than-ideal start to the 2025-26 season. Although the team made some crucial additions in the offseason, it has been evident that the team is experiencing growing pains.

While the process of developing chemistry was inevitably going to be a challenging one, the Lakers have been hit with some significant challenges early in the campaign.

Injuries took a toll early in the preseason, with LeBron James being sidelined for an extended period of time with sciatica.

Following their superstar being sidelined, Los Angeles has only seen more players being added to their injury report, including Luka Doncic, who suffered a finger sprain and leg contusion. Gabe Vincent was the latest addition to the list, as he suffered a left ankle sprain, seeing him out of action for one to three weeks.

Given that most of the injuries have been to the team’s backcourt, the Lakers face a serious need for defensive and playmaking depth off the bench. With this in mind, we present a trade idea that would help the Lakers address some of these issues by acquiring New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jose Alvarado, 2031 second-round pick (TOR)

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Dalton Knecht

Why Do The Pelicans Do This Deal?

The New Orleans Pelicans may see some value in swapping Jose Alvarado for Dalton Knecht. Alvarado has shown a lot of upside as a defensive presence. But considering the kind of talent in New Orleans’ backcourt, especially with Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole joining the rotation, Alvarado may not receive as much playing time.

In this regard, Dalton Knecht could be a more promising developmental piece for New Orleans.

It is worth noting that Knecht’s trade value has dropped significantly over the summer. After some poor outings at Summer League, followed by an underwhelming display in the preseason, Knecht may not garner as much interest around the league.

Still, this could prove to be a steal for the Pelicans if they utilize him correctly.

While his offensive skill set expands beyond just shooting, displaying a lot of versatility, Knecht is primarily a perimeter threat. Having shot 37.6% from deep in his rookie season, the 24-year-old certainly has the potential to be a solid bench scorer.

The Lakers have shared very promising accounts of Knecht’s performances in training camp and during practice. Although this hasn’t necessarily translated to solid production during the season, as he averages 6.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game on 35.3% shooting overall to start the campaign, being a part of a young team like New Orleans could aid his growth.

How Does This Trade Help The Lakers?

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this deal could be quite beneficial. By acquiring Jose Alvarado, the Purple and Gold effectively replace a promising young prospect with an experienced player suited to a contending environment.

At 27, Alvarado is a more complete product than Knecht. Although he doesn’t boast Knecht’s offensive upside, what Alvarado brings to the table is far more worthwhile for the Lakers.

As a defensive specialist with respectable sharpshooting skills, Alvarado fits the mold for what Los Angeles needs from its backup point guard. Given the template provided by Gabe Vincent and Marcus Smart, Alvarado only strengthens it to deepen the team’s backcourt rotation.

In the 2025-26 season, the guard has struggled to establish his position in New Orleans’ rotation, thus leading to reduced output. In only two games played, he has averaged 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals on 33.3% shooting overall and 25.0% from deep in 12.5 minutes.

This pales in comparison to his average of 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 39.2% shooting overall with 35.9% from three-point range from last season.

When given the opportunity, Alvarado has demonstrated his ability to be a solid contributor and communicator on the floor. Considering that he could also aid the development of Bronny James by acting as competition, the Lakers may view this as a solid cultural addition.

The Lakers May Struggle To Do This Deal

Although this trade would have merit for both teams involved, the Lakers may face some issues executing it.

As mentioned earlier, due to Knecht’s reduced trade value, teams have been less willing to part ways with draft capital in a deal. Although the earlier asking price was set to a first-round pick, it would be difficult to even gain a second-round pick at this stage.

According to reports, the Lakers view Knecht as a negative asset, leading to his being mentioned in trade rumors. Unfortunately, if Los Angeles intends to go through with the acquisition of Alvarado, it may have to consider doing this trade without receiving any draft compensation in return.