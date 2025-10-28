JJ Redick Provides “Hopeful” Update On Lakers’ Injury Status Despite Losing Key Veteran For 2-4 Weeks

JJ Redick reveals he is "hopeful" about two players returning from injury before the Lakers face the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at a press conference at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at a press conference at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the Lakers lost 108-122 to the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, it was confirmed that they are currently heavily depleted and playing without stars earning over $130 million from their $195 million payroll. Scheduled to be without their star players like LeBron James and Luka Doncic at least for the next week, the Lakers’ head coach, JJ Redick, spoke to the media about any injury updates from the long list of bench players.

Following the defeat, Redick confirmed that he is “hopeful” about having Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes available for the next road trip. “We’ll see,” said Redick in conclusion. The Lakers are scheduled to face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday night and the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday night.

“It’s hard to run offense without ball handlers,” said the Lakers head coach in an honest review of the team’s performance without most of their depth being available. Earlier, Redick was also excited that a player like Gabe Vincent could be the secondary ball handler alongside Austin Reaves to run the offense without Luka Doncic or LeBron James. However, the veteran point guard has also been sidelined for two to four weeks after the MRI results were released during the Trail Blazers game.

Vincent rolled his ankle, was seen in a walking boot after last night’s game, and is now expected to be out for nearly a month, which adds more pressure on Austin Reaves’ shoulders. The 27-year-old guard Reaves has started the season strongly for the Lakers; he dropped 41 points in the loss tonight.

He has averaged 35.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds in his first four games of this season, while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. With his 143 points through four games, he tied Elgin Baylor (1962-63) for the third most points through the first four games of a season in Lakers history.

LeBron James is still anticipated to be out until mid-November, and meanwhile, Luka Doncic will be reevaluated after the Grizzlies game on Friday. Some other key players missing from the rotation are Maxi Kleber and their rookie, Adou Thiero.

With a heavily depleted roster, the Lakers fans are bound to worry about their team’s short-term future. However, since they have 78 games still left in the season, I urge them not to get too worried at this point. If anything, they should be happy that Reaves is using this time to build the confidence to become a lethal third option for the Lakers once James and Doncic return.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) looks to pass the ball while under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images Los Angeles Lakers Lose Against Portland Trail Blazers Despite 41 Points From Austin Reaves: Instant Analysis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like