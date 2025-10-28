Stephen Curry Embraces The “Unc” Title; Emphasizes Warriors Young Core’s Key Role

Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors made a basket while being fouled against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors came away with an impressive 131-118 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. While there were many takeaways from the win, which helped the Dubs improve to 3-1 for the season, Curry shed light on one particular aspect during his post-game media availability.

The Warriors’ young core played a huge role in helping Golden State outlast Memphis. Stephen Curry acknowledged this by saying, “It’s just how we play. There’s not a lot of iso ball in our offense. So, we have to have guys who have confidence that if a possession says it’s your turn to finish, they’re able to make plays. There will be games when all the ‘uncs’ are out, and they [the young core] will have to step up. So we want to be able to fill that gas tank as well. It is huge.”

While this is a positive statement displaying immense support for the young, Stephen Curry was asked a follow-up question about referring to himself as an “unc'”. The 37-year-old promptly responded, “I’ll lean into it for now.”

Although the Warriors’ young core shone brightest on Monday night, the “Unc” lineup was still quite effective.

Stephen Curry posted 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. Jimmy Butler had a solid performance, as he recorded 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 6-for-8 from the field. Draymond Green added to the tally by notching seven points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and a steal for the night.

Overall, the Warriors saw solid production across the board, a positive indication as they continue to improve early in the season.

 

Stephen Curry Praises The Warriors’ Young Core

The Golden State Warriors’ trio of Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody combined for 68 points, with each one scoring over 20 points on the night. After an impressive performance, Stephen Curry had some encouraging words for the young core.

“You’ve got me, Draymond, and Jimmy playing the anchors. But when you have JK [Kuminga] playing the way he has to start the year,” Curry commented. “BP [Podziemski] is starting to figure out his spots, his confidence, and keeping things simple. And now that you’ve got Mo [Moody] back, you’ve got another guy who can space the floor and knock down shots.”

“Will [Richard] coming in and changing the game defensively for us, cutting off the ball. Like, everybody has value, and we need everybody to contribute on a night-to-night basis. And if it’s not your night, stat-wise, you play two minutes, ten minutes, twenty minutes, whatever it is, come with the right energy, because we feed off of it.”

Given the concerns regarding the Warriors’ aging roster, having their young players step up is crucial. With Kuminga embracing his role to facilitate winning, Podziemski overcoming his struggles, and Moody growing in stature, Golden State will view these developments very favorably.

With a solid win, the Warriors will look to develop a winning rhythm again. As they head into their next matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Oct. 28, Golden State will look to its young players to step up and take some pressure off the veterans.

