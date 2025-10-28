Rating NBA Players: 4 Warriors Players Score At Least 20 Points In Victory Against Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors put on a well-rounded offensive showcase Monday night, overpowering the Memphis Grizzlies 131-118 behind a quartet of 20-point scorers. Jonathan Kuminga led the charge with a double-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Brandin Podziemski continued his strong play with 23 points and six assists.

Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler each chipped in 20 points, complementing Stephen Curry’s 16 in what became one of the Warriors’ most balanced scoring efforts in recent memory. Draymond Green controlled the tempo with 10 assists before fouling out late, and his intensity, both fiery and productive, set the tone for a Warriors team that exploded for 36 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

On the other side, Ja Morant paced Memphis with 23 points and nine assists but couldn’t find his rhythm from deep, missing all six of his three-point attempts. Santi Aldama battled to 14 points and six rebounds, while Jock Landale added 17 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies showed flashes of energy but were ultimately undone by Golden State’s precision ball movement and relentless scoring runs. In the sections below, we’ll break down individual player ratings for each key contributor from both teams.

Golden State Warriors Player Ratings

Jonathan Kuminga: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 9-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-8 FT, 32 MIN

Jonathan Kuminga delivered a commanding two-way performance that highlighted his growing consistency as a scorer and rebounder. He was aggressive, attacking the rim, finishing efficiently through contact, and his presence on the glass provided critical second-chance opportunities.

Kuminga also made several timely passes out of doubles, showing improved maturity in his decision-making. His energy on both ends fueled Golden State’s dominant third quarter that blew the game open, and he had the best performance of the night.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-14 FG, 5-7 3PT, 2-4 FT, 32 MIN

Podziemski continues to prove he belongs in the Warriors’ closing lineup with his poise and efficiency. His deep shooting was scorching, connecting on five of seven triples to keep Memphis on its heels.

Beyond the scoring, Podziemski orchestrated the offense well, moving the ball quickly and making the right reads. His combination of shooting touch and playmaking has become a stabilizing force for Golden State’s young core. Easily, he was right on par with Kuminga in terms of being the major factor in this game.

Jimmy Butler: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6-8 FT, 31 MIN

Jimmy Butler played with calm precision, choosing his moments wisely while anchoring the Warriors’ offense early. His shot selection was excellent, hitting from all levels and setting a physical tone defensively.

Butler’s leadership was evident in how he kept the group composed during Memphis’ brief second-quarter runs. It wasn’t an explosive performance, but it was quintessential Butler: efficient, steady, and impactful on both ends.

Moses Moody: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 6-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 3-3 FT, 22 MIN

Moody was electric off the bench, sparking the Warriors’ third-quarter explosion with back-to-back threes that shifted momentum. His confidence in shooting from deep continues to shine, and he played composed defense on the wing.

Moody’s ability to come in cold and immediately impact the scoreboard was crucial to maintaining Golden State’s rhythm. He’s fast becoming the X-factor in games where bench scoring decides outcomes because any team could use someone dropping 20 in limited minutes.

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Draymond Green’s fingerprints were all over this win, even as his night ended early due to foul trouble. His 10 assists fueled the Warriors’ pace and helped generate easy looks for their shooters.

Defensively, he organized the unit with his trademark communication and physicality, though his flagrant foul on Aldama nearly overshadowed his otherwise strong effort. Still, this was classic Draymond in terms of being fiery, cerebral, and keeping the ball moving on offense.

Stephen Curry: B-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Curry played more of a facilitator role in this one, allowing his teammates to shoulder the scoring load. He still connected on four triples, spreading the floor and drawing defensive attention that created space for Kuminga and Podziemski.

Although he wasn’t in full takeover mode, his off-ball movement and gravity were essential to the Warriors’ offensive flow. This was a mature performance from the two-time MVP in terms of being effective without being flashy.

Memphis Grizzlies Player Ratings

Ja Morant: B+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-23 FG, 0-6 3PT, 7-7 FT, 31 MIN

Ja Morant led Memphis with his typical attacking flair, relentlessly pushing the pace and creating open looks for teammates. While his drives kept Golden State’s defense off balance, his perimeter shot completely abandoned him, missing all six three-point attempts that limited the Grizzlies’ spacing.

Morant’s playmaking remained sharp, posting nine assists and several dazzling feeds in transition. Despite the efficient passing, his inability to stretch the floor made it difficult for Memphis to sustain offensive momentum.

Jock Landale: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 24 MIN

Landale turned in one of his best outings as a Grizzly, finishing with a perfect shooting night from the field. His pick-and-pop chemistry with Morant was crisp, and his efficiency stretched Golden State’s defense.

Landale also battled hard on the boards and showed improved touch around the rim. While he’s not a traditional rim protector, his offensive polish and effort stood out in a game where Memphis needed consistency.

Santi Aldama: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-2 FT, 22 MIN

Aldama was a spark plug off the bench, contributing energy, versatility, and timely scoring. His combination of size and mobility allowed him to exploit mismatches, and he was active defensively with three steals.

Although he missed a pair of free throws after being fouled hard by Draymond Green, Aldama played with composure and aggression. His ability to stretch the floor and facilitate made him one of Memphis’ more reliable contributors in this loss.

Jaren Jackson Jr.: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 6-6 FT, 29 MIN

Jaren Jackson Jr. provided solid scoring and rebounding but never quite established defensive dominance against the Warriors’ front line. His shooting touch from deep was on point, and he converted all of his free throws, helping to keep Memphis within reach early.

However, Jackson struggled to consistently protect the rim or impose his physicality on the boards. It was a good individual showing offensively, but his defensive presence wasn’t as imposing as usual.

Cam Spencer: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-3 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Spencer was the most efficient Grizzly from beyond the arc, hitting all three of his triples in limited minutes. His scoring punch helped Memphis briefly close the gap in the second quarter.

Despite his defensive limitations, Spencer’s shooting provided the kind of spacing the Grizzlies otherwise lacked. A strong case can be made for him earning more minutes moving forward.