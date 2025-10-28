“He’s Not At His Best Right Now”: Steve Kerr Acknowledges Brandin Podziemski’s Struggles For Warriors

The Warriors won comfortably against the Grizzlies with the scoreboard showing 131-118 at the final buzzer. Brandin Podziemski had a much better game than in the previous three match-ups, where he struggled to showcase his talents. Against the Grizzlies, the 21-year-old guard had 23 points, six assists, and three rebounds, making five shots from the three-point line on seven attempts.

Steve Kerr got candid about Podziemski by publicly calling out his performance till now. After talking about him gloriously all offseason, the Golden State Warriors head coach felt the need to provide a reality check to the young guard. Talking to the media before their match-up against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr acknowledged that he’s not playing at his full potential.

“He’s not at his best right now. He’s pressing a little bit. Brandin always wants to be great. Sometimes he just needs to relax and be good, and that’s when his play becomes great. So, similar to last year, early on.. He’s a hell of a player and he makes us better, and he’ll get it turned around,” Steve Kerr said.

Before tonight, things have looked a little gloomy. He’s averaged 8.7 points, 1.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, shooting just 36.0% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point line in the first three games. All his numbers were below the previous year’s average.

It looks like getting candid and a little stern with young players is part of Kerr’s strategy. Even last year, he got really critical of Kuminga. All through the offseason, tension was building. But when Kuminga hit the court this year, things had improved drastically.

On the other hand, Podziemski finds himself making headlines for his statements and not his stats. The 21-year-old guard went viral for saying that his goal is not just to be as great as Curry; he actually wants to surpass him.

Warriors’ veteran Draymond Green later told him not to be so open about his dreams because, in their line of business, people in general and the media in particular use that information against you.

Post that ambitious declaration, Podziemski’s been struggling to put up what’s expected of him. Kerr believes the 21-year-old guard is facing similar issues to last year, and he’ll find his rhythm soon, but his tone was stern, and it was an indication for the young guard to pull up his socks.

Podziemski can learn from Jonathan Kuminga’s journey. It looks like as the noise outside got louder and louder with his contract negotiation, Kuminga kept ramping up his training.

In the first three games, he has come up clutch and is probably filling the gap left by Podziemski with elite offensive contribution. The 23-year-old power forward has averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in the first three games.

He’s shot the ball exceptionally well, going 55.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point line, although he’s only attempted four shots in his first three games. In the fourth game of the season, Kuminga had 25 points, ten rebounds, and four assists, shooting 64.3% from the field.

The Warriors’ power forward knows that he’s either playing for a bigger role with this team next year, or he’s proving his worth to anyone and everyone watching from other teams. Sometimes, when playing with such great players and working in a system that works well by itself, young athletes start getting ahead of themselves. And that is exactly what is happening with the Warriors.

It is important to center and ground yourself and not listen to the noise outside. It is very easy to listen to it, though, because a team like the Warriors attracts a lot of eyeballs. Podziemski, Kuminga, and even other younger players need to realize that the system will continue to work, but they’ve got to keep working on their development and consistency; otherwise, it could easily outgrow them.