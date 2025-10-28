Gilbert Arenas Reveals The Secret Behind Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon’s Footwork

Skilled big men like Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon boast some of the best footwork in the game, and Gilbert Arenas revealed the secret behind it.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass in front of Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass in front of Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Skilled big men like Hakeem Olajuwon, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama all possess tremendous footwork. Given that this skill becomes the foundation of their offensive approach, several skilled big men, as well as guards, have gained a lot of success from simply mastering the fundamentals of having good footwork.

With Victor Wembanyama realizing his potential after training with Olajuwon, Gilbert Arenas acknowledged the secret behind their coordination and footwork on a recent episode of “The Arena” podcast.

“Hakeem learned his footwork from soccer when he was 10, so it was natural for him,” Arenas claimed. “Guys who don’t have footwork, it’s hard for them to pick this up. Wemby, Jokic, Joel Embiid, mostly all guards, like DeRozan types, Shai, Luka, they can go to Hakeem because he can just teach them the moves. They already have the basics.”

“When you’re talking about pure athleticism, guys who just use athleticism, they can’t pick that up because they don’t have the basics of it,” added Arenas. “You can see it in Game 1. You can see it in the preseason that he [Wembanyama] absorbed, in a short period of time, what he [Olajuwon] was teaching.”

Arenas makes an interesting point about Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon in his statement. When considering that most of the skilled big men in the league are either European or African, it is evident that the influence of soccer has had an impact on their footwork and basic coordination.

This aligns with Arenas’ statement about guards who boast impressive footwork. Kobe Bryant, who famously trained with Olajuwon, was raised in Italy, where he also played soccer. This effectively set the foundation for his footwork.

On this note, Brandon Jennings chimed in, “Hakeem is more beneficial to him [Wembanyama] than like when Giannis went. It wasn’t more beneficial to Giannis; it was more beneficial to Wemby, because Wemby also played soccer.”

Jennings’ statement could be considered mildly inaccurate since Giannis Antetokounmpo is also a fairly proficient soccer player. But there is some merit to it since the Bucks superstar is known for implementing raw athleticism more often.

 

Victor Wembanyama Displays The Results Of His Training With Hakeem Olajuwon

To say that training with Hakeem Olajuwon in the summer has helped Victor Wembanyama grow would be an understatement. In four games, the young San Antonio Spurs center has looked like one of the best players in the NBA.

While remaining a prominent defensive presence, Wembanyama’s offensive production has seen visible improvement. Having understood Olajuwon’s footwork and how to alter the approach to playing in the post, the 21-year-old has looked nearly unstoppable.

For the 2025-26 season, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game, shooting 56.9% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range thus far. Coming off another 20-10 performance, with 24 points and 15 rebounds against the Raptors on Monday night, the Spurs center has been dominant.

With a 4-0 record, Wembanyama and the Spurs have gotten off to a hot start. With some momentum behind them, San Antonio will look to build upon its streak by securing another win in the upcoming game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Lakers Threatened To Sue NBA Journalist For Allegedly Defaming Jeanie Buss, LeBron James And The Franchise Lakers Threatened To Sue NBA Journalist For Allegedly Defaming Jeanie Buss, LeBron James And The Franchise
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like