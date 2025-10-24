Victor Wembanyama Puts Up Another MVP Performance: The Improvement Is Real

Through two games, Victor Wembanyama has erased any doubt about whether his dominance would translate into wins. He is off to an MVP-level start to the season and has owned both ends of the court so far in 2025-26.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs’ climb back to relevance is being fueled by the unstoppable presence of Victor Wembanyama, and Friday night in New Orleans might have been the most convincing example yet. In a 120-116 overtime win over the Pelicans, Wembanyama delivered another MVP-caliber performance, posting 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks before fouling out late in the extra period.

Contents

His fingerprints were everywhere, from the game-opening dunk in overtime to the emphatic rejection of Trey Murphy’s floater that sealed the win. It wasn’t just Wembanyama’s stats that stood out; but it was the way his presence dictated every possession.

San Antonio outworked New Orleans on the glass, piling up 20 offensive rebounds and turning them into 26 second-chance points. Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie hit clutch threes in overtime, while Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper made critical plays down the stretch.

The Spurs showed poise, resilience, and a growing sense of confidence built around their generational anchor. For Wembanyama, the improvement is undeniable. He looks stronger, sharper, and more comfortable dominating games on both ends. The improvement is real, and we have seen a lot over two games from the French superstar.

 

1. Dominating Both Ends Like A Veteran Superstar

Through two games, Victor Wembanyama has erased any doubt about whether his dominance would translate into wins. The Spurs’ 2-0 start is proof that it has. After torching Dallas for 40 points and 15 rebounds, he followed up with 29 points, 11 boards, and nine blocks in an overtime thriller against New Orleans.

He is putting up winning stats right now. Every possession seems to orbit around him, and opponents already look overwhelmed trying to navigate his combination of length, timing, and touch. Not to mention, defensively, Wembanyama’s instincts are off the charts.

His nine blocks against the Pelicans were momentum-shifting stops that kept San Antonio alive late in regulation and into overtime. His ability to recover, contest jumpers, and deter drives has made life miserable for scorers like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy, both of whom found themselves repeatedly denied at the rim.

Offensively, Wembanyama looks far more decisive. He’s attacking mismatches early, finishing through contact, and showing improved footwork in the post. His 13-for-23 shooting line against New Orleans included an array of face-up jumpers and putbacks, a sign that his comfort level and physicality have taken a major leap from last season.

 

2. A Smarter, More Composed Offensive Anchor

Last season, Wembanyama showed flashes of brilliance but also bouts of indecision, especially when double-teamed or forced off his spots. Now, those growing pains appear to be gone. Through two games, he’s reading defenses more quickly, moving the ball when necessary, and then striking when the defense relaxes.

Against Dallas, he dropped 40 points on just 21 shots, a level of efficiency that only elite scorers reach. The most noticeable improvement is how he handles pressure. When the Pelicans trapped him late in the fourth quarter, he calmly kicked the ball out to Stephon Castle for a crucial three, setting the tone for the rest of overtime.

Even without a reliable three-point stroke so far (1-of-5 from deep across two games), Wembanyama’s offensive gravity is enormous. Defenders are closing out faster, which opens up driving lanes and second-chance looks.

 

3. The Physical Leap Spurs Fans Were Waiting For

The first thing you notice this season: Wembanyama’s body looks stronger. He’s finishing through contact instead of avoiding it and playing with a physical edge that was missing at times during his rookie campaign. That new strength showed in New Orleans, where he went toe-to-toe with Zion Williamson, one of the league’s most powerful players, and still controlled the paint.

Wembanyama played 32 minutes in an intense overtime battle after logging 30 against Dallas, maintaining energy on both ends. He’s moving better laterally and recovering faster after contesting shots, which is allowing him to stay in plays that most bigs would give up on.

That physical evolution is the foundation of his leap from “phenomenal prospect” to “MVP-level star.” With more strength, Wembanyama is no longer reacting to the game, but he’s started to dictate it.

 

4. A Franchise Finding Its Identity Around A Star

San Antonio’s pace, spacing, and confidence have all improved, and the young roster is clearly feeding off its leader’s energy. The team’s 20 offensive rebounds against New Orleans were fueled by Wembanyama’s relentless pursuit of the ball, setting the tone for teammates like Luke Kornet and Dylan Harper to follow.

The Spurs have built the offense to flow through Wembanyama’s decisions, and that trust is paying off. The Spurs look poised, composed, and competitive against two straight teams this season, and that’s directly tied to how much their star has matured.

At just two games into the season, it’s clear: this isn’t the same Spurs team we saw last year. It’s a group led by a generational force who’s beginning to understand the full extent of his powers. The improvement is real, and if these performances are a preview, Victor Wembanyama’s MVP campaign is officially underway.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Donovan Mitchell Shocked After NBA Fan Rushed Onto The Court Mid-Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like