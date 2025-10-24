Victor Wembanyama Puts Up Another MVP Performance: The Improvement Is Real

The San Antonio Spurs’ climb back to relevance is being fueled by the unstoppable presence of Victor Wembanyama, and Friday night in New Orleans might have been the most convincing example yet. In a 120-116 overtime win over the Pelicans, Wembanyama delivered another MVP-caliber performance, posting 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks before fouling out late in the extra period.

His fingerprints were everywhere, from the game-opening dunk in overtime to the emphatic rejection of Trey Murphy’s floater that sealed the win. It wasn’t just Wembanyama’s stats that stood out; but it was the way his presence dictated every possession.

San Antonio outworked New Orleans on the glass, piling up 20 offensive rebounds and turning them into 26 second-chance points. Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie hit clutch threes in overtime, while Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper made critical plays down the stretch.

The Spurs showed poise, resilience, and a growing sense of confidence built around their generational anchor. For Wembanyama, the improvement is undeniable. He looks stronger, sharper, and more comfortable dominating games on both ends. The improvement is real, and we have seen a lot over two games from the French superstar.

1. Dominating Both Ends Like A Veteran Superstar

Through two games, Victor Wembanyama has erased any doubt about whether his dominance would translate into wins. The Spurs’ 2-0 start is proof that it has. After torching Dallas for 40 points and 15 rebounds, he followed up with 29 points, 11 boards, and nine blocks in an overtime thriller against New Orleans.

He is putting up winning stats right now. Every possession seems to orbit around him, and opponents already look overwhelmed trying to navigate his combination of length, timing, and touch. Not to mention, defensively, Wembanyama’s instincts are off the charts.

His nine blocks against the Pelicans were momentum-shifting stops that kept San Antonio alive late in regulation and into overtime. His ability to recover, contest jumpers, and deter drives has made life miserable for scorers like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy, both of whom found themselves repeatedly denied at the rim.

Offensively, Wembanyama looks far more decisive. He’s attacking mismatches early, finishing through contact, and showing improved footwork in the post. His 13-for-23 shooting line against New Orleans included an array of face-up jumpers and putbacks, a sign that his comfort level and physicality have taken a major leap from last season.

2. A Smarter, More Composed Offensive Anchor

Last season, Wembanyama showed flashes of brilliance but also bouts of indecision, especially when double-teamed or forced off his spots. Now, those growing pains appear to be gone. Through two games, he’s reading defenses more quickly, moving the ball when necessary, and then striking when the defense relaxes.

Against Dallas, he dropped 40 points on just 21 shots, a level of efficiency that only elite scorers reach. The most noticeable improvement is how he handles pressure. When the Pelicans trapped him late in the fourth quarter, he calmly kicked the ball out to Stephon Castle for a crucial three, setting the tone for the rest of overtime.

Even without a reliable three-point stroke so far (1-of-5 from deep across two games), Wembanyama’s offensive gravity is enormous. Defenders are closing out faster, which opens up driving lanes and second-chance looks.

3. The Physical Leap Spurs Fans Were Waiting For

The first thing you notice this season: Wembanyama’s body looks stronger. He’s finishing through contact instead of avoiding it and playing with a physical edge that was missing at times during his rookie campaign. That new strength showed in New Orleans, where he went toe-to-toe with Zion Williamson, one of the league’s most powerful players, and still controlled the paint.

Wembanyama played 32 minutes in an intense overtime battle after logging 30 against Dallas, maintaining energy on both ends. He’s moving better laterally and recovering faster after contesting shots, which is allowing him to stay in plays that most bigs would give up on.

That physical evolution is the foundation of his leap from “phenomenal prospect” to “MVP-level star.” With more strength, Wembanyama is no longer reacting to the game, but he’s started to dictate it.

4. A Franchise Finding Its Identity Around A Star

San Antonio’s pace, spacing, and confidence have all improved, and the young roster is clearly feeding off its leader’s energy. The team’s 20 offensive rebounds against New Orleans were fueled by Wembanyama’s relentless pursuit of the ball, setting the tone for teammates like Luke Kornet and Dylan Harper to follow.

The Spurs have built the offense to flow through Wembanyama’s decisions, and that trust is paying off. The Spurs look poised, composed, and competitive against two straight teams this season, and that’s directly tied to how much their star has matured.

At just two games into the season, it’s clear: this isn’t the same Spurs team we saw last year. It’s a group led by a generational force who’s beginning to understand the full extent of his powers. The improvement is real, and if these performances are a preview, Victor Wembanyama’s MVP campaign is officially underway.