Lakers Player Ratings: Austin Reaves Puts Up Another Masterpiece In Loss

The Portland Trail Blazers took full advantage of a short-handed Los Angeles Lakers squad, earning a 122-108 road win behind a balanced offensive effort led by Deni Avdija’s 25 points and Jrue Holiday’s 24 points and six assists. Jerami Grant delivered a crucial 22 points off the bench, helping the Blazers snap a brief losing skid and capture their first victory away from home this season.

However, it wasn’t a great night for the Lakers. Despite another explosive night from Austin Reaves, who followed his 51-point masterpiece with 41 more on Monday, Los Angeles simply couldn’t keep pace.

With LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, and several rotation players sidelined, the Lakers’ lack of playmaking depth led to 25 turnovers and cold perimeter shooting (7-of-27 from deep). Portland capitalized with active hands and crisp ball movement, showcasing a disciplined, veteran-led attack that methodically broke down the undermanned Lakers’ defense.

Let’s provide a rating for every key performer in this Monday night matchup to see who performed best.

Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 13-22 FG, 3-8 3PT, 12-14 FT, 39 MIN

Reaves was sensational once again, scoring 41 points in just his second straight high-volume game. He carried the Lakers offensively, creating his own shots, attacking the rim, and hitting key threes and free throws. Despite the loss, Reaves’ performance showcased his resilience and ability to shoulder a heavy load when the Lakers are depleted.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-4 FT, 36 MIN

Rui Hachimura contributed solidly on both ends, hitting a couple of triples to keep Los Angeles in the game early. He was active on the boards and played with energy defensively, but he couldn’t create enough separation or consistently stretch the floor to ease pressure off Reaves. A dependable effort, though the lack of surrounding support limited his overall impact.

Deandre Ayton: B-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 8-15 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Deandre Ayton was productive inside, scoring efficiently in the paint and holding his own on the glass. His defensive presence was noticeable at times, but Portland’s active guards and forwards disrupted his rhythm and limited his ability to dominate. A solid individual performance in a tough matchup, though not enough to sway the result.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Vanderbilt provided scrappy defense and hustle on both ends, finishing with eight rebounds and three steals. He helped contest Portland’s shots and contributed efficiently inside, but his scoring wasn’t enough to compensate for the Lakers’ depleted perimeter unit. Vanderbilt continues to be a glue guy in a very thin rotation.

Dalton Knecht: B-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Knecht had a mixed night but showed flashes of scoring ability, including two triples that helped keep the Lakers somewhat competitive. Defensively, he was active and provided energy off the bench, though his turnovers and inconsistent shot selection limited his impact. A solid effort for a bench scorer in a challenging matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers Player Ratings

Deni Avdija: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 8-17 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Avdija turned in a dynamic, career-level performance, torching the Lakers from deep and providing strong two-way balance. His confidence as a floor-spacer was evident as he connected on five threes, and he anchored Portland’s perimeter defense with timely rotations and three blocks. Avdija’s versatility continues to flourish in Portland’s system, blending shot creation and defensive toughness seamlessly.

Jerami Grant: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 7-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT, 28 MIN

Grant was superb off the bench, giving Portland a crucial scoring punch and veteran composure. He punished mismatches, found rhythm from deep, and played active defense on the wing. His ability to provide instant offense without forcing shots helped stabilize the Blazers whenever the Lakers made small runs.

Jrue Holiday: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 10-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 30 MIN

Holiday dictated the game’s tempo with his usual poise and precision. He controlled the half-court offense, hit big shots when needed, and provided signature defensive stops against multiple Laker ball-handlers. His efficiency from both midrange and deep underscored how valuable he remains as Portland’s veteran leader.

Donovan Clingan: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 8-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

Clingan imposed his will in the paint, dominating the glass and finishing efficiently around the rim. His physicality gave the Blazers second-chance opportunities and helped keep Deandre Ayton in check for much of the night. While his outside shot remains a work in progress, his interior defense and rebounding were game-changing.

Shaedon Sharpe: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 6-16 FG, 0-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Sharpe’s shot wasn’t falling from beyond the arc, but his hustle and defensive activity made up for it. He recorded four steals, disrupted passing lanes, and pushed the pace in transition. His growing all-around game continues to show maturity, even when his jumper goes cold.