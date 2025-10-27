Injured Lakers Starter Seen In Walking Boot Near Locker Room; JJ Redick Highlights Key Concern

Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick makes a call to the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick makes a call to the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

After Gabe Vincent went on a preseason heater run against the Mavericks, the Lakers fans thought they found the short-term replacement for LeBron James in the starting lineup. However, just three games into the season, the former Heat guard sprained his left ankle and has been sidelined until further notice.

Early in the third quarter of their game against the Kings on Sunday night, Vincent went back to the locker room and was reportedly seen in a walking boot afterwards. He did not return for the game as the Lakers won 127-120. He finished the game with three points, one rebound, and one assist, scoring all his points at the free-throw line.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the X-ray results on Vincent’s left ankle were negative; therefore, there is likely no damage beyond a sprain that may sideline him for a few games.

The Lakers were already missing players worth $115 million of their $195 million payroll before this game. And now, they are without an additional $11.5 million-earning veteran player, Vincent.

Following the game, JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach, spoke to the media about this and addressed indirectly how the roster would be affected if Vincent ends up missing a few games. While Redick said he had no information about Vincent’s injury at the time of the press conference, he did make anticipatory statements highlighting the key concern if Vincent missed out on extended time.

“I just thought our guys brought an edge. It wasn’t just Austin leading that; DA was great, Vando, Smart, Gabe before he got hurt, all those guys,” said Redick in an honest assessment of the game.

“Just got some things to work through right now, particularly Gabe, since he’s going to be out, with just ball-handling. I mean, it’s just asking a lot of AR to be the sole ball-handler the whole game, get pressured full court, and have to offensively create. So it’s just something we will need to figure out with our rotation in the short term.” 

Gabe Vincent averaged 3.7 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 rebounds, while shooting 23.1% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc. In addition to Vincent, the Lakers also had an injury scare with the only other point guard left available on the roster, Marcus Smart.

While Smart left the game due to a thigh contusion, he eventually returned mid-game against the Kings. If Smart also got injured, the Lakers would have a seriously depleted roster on their hands. If not for Vincent’s injury, this would be a fully positive outing for the Lakers, considering that they won without both their superstars, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. However, they now need to figure out how to avoid overburdening Reaves in their absence.

 

Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
