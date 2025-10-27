DeMar DeRozan Takes A Shot At The Officials After Austin Reaves Shoots 22 Free Throws Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 2-1 in this 2025-26 season with a 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Sunday. Austin Reaves stepped up in Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ absence with his first-ever 50-point game, but it took him 22 free-throw attempts to get there. The Lakers ended up shooting 46 free throws, compared to 18 for the Kings, and DeMar DeRozan made it clear postgame that he wasn’t happy about that.

“It’s crazy,” DeRozan said. “46 free throws to our 18? 18 right? We had to beg for most of those.”

DeRozan, who put up 21 points (9-22 FG), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal, suggested the officiating wasn’t fair on the night when asked about how the free throws disrupted the Kings’ rhythm.

“It’s deflating,” DeRozan stated. “Especially when we’re going out there trying to play hard, trying to compete. It seemed like we’re getting called for fouls, but on the other end, when we try to be aggressive, nothing no go our way. It’s kind of deflating at times, especially when you’re trying to get it going.

“You have guys in and out of the rotation because foul trouble,” DeRozan continued. “It’s hard to get a rhythm because you putting them on the line, giving them the rhythm. So, it’s definitely tough.”

DeRozan was asked if there was an issue with how the Kings were guarding the Lakers, and he wasn’t sure that was the case. The 36-year-old added he’d look at the game again later, but once again stressed how crazy that free-throw disparity was.

DeRozan also wasn’t all too keen on praising Reaves for his career night. When asked where the Lakers guard hurt the Kings, the six-time All-Star had a straightforward response.

“Free throw line,” DeRozan said. “22 free throws for him. Free throws. Free throws.”

Reaves, who was 21-22 at the line, shot more free throws than the entire Kings team did. The 27-year-old did get a friendly whistle, but he was in attack mode for much of the night.

Reaves finished with 51 points (12-22 FG), 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals against the Kings. He thanked his Lakers teammates and the coaching staff for allowing him to play his game, as it can look crazy at times.

Well, with James potentially only back in mid-November due to sciatica, and Doncic missing at least a week due to a left finger sprain and left leg contusion, the Lakers will allow Reaves to do whatever he wants on the court for the time being. They’re relying on him to keep them afloat.

Kings Head Coach Doug Christie Expressed His Displeasure With The Officiating

DeRozan wasn’t the only member of the Kings unhappy with the officiating. Here’s what head coach Doug Christie had to say postgame about the free-throw disparity.

“I mean, we got to play defense without fouling obviously,” Christie said. “But there are two teams on the floor, so it’s wild. It’s wild.”

“There’s a lot of touchy stuff going both ways,” Christie added. “There’s not one team on the floor, there’s two teams on the floor. Are there some of those that are obvious? Absolutely. You grabbing somebody, all these, yeah, I get it. I don’t know, yeah, that’s wild.”

We’ve seen opposing teams complain about the officiating after facing the Lakers over the years, and this is just the latest example. The Kings, who are now 1-2, feel hard done by, but they need to put this loss to the side quickly. They take on the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder next at the Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

As for the Lakers, they face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.