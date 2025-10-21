Video: Lakers Guards Beat Bigs In Training Camp Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp got a fun twist this week as the team split into guards and bigs for a one-on-one showdown, and it was the guards who walked away with bragging rights. The video, which quickly made its way across social media, showed a mix of fierce competition, laughter, and surprising highlights from both sides.

The contest began with Austin Reaves taking on Christian Koloko. Reaves, known for his footwork and craftiness, created solid separation with a quick shot, but his midrange jumper rimmed out. Koloko’s length proved just enough to alter the shot, setting the tone for a spirited back-and-forth.

Next came Bronny James versus Rui Hachimura. Bronny, looking confident and composed, tried a tough jumper, but Rui stayed disciplined and forced a miss. Hachimura’s size and defensive balance gave the bigs an early 2-0 advantage, but the guards were far from done.

Third up, Jake LaRavia faced Jarred Vanderbilt, and this time the guards got on the board. LaRavia used a clever dribble to blow past Vanderbilt and threw down an easy dunk that sent the practice court into cheers. That bucket seemed to wake up the guards, who began finding their rhythm.

Then came Gabe Vincent against Anton Watson, a matchup of speed versus strength. Vincent attacked downhill, absorbed contact, and finished a difficult layup, tying the score at 2-2. The guards were starting to turn up the tempo, relying on their quickness and control to keep the bigs guessing.

When Marcus Smart squared up against Deandre Ayton, fans expected a power play, instead, they got a showcase of finesse. Smart hit Ayton with a slick eurostep, finishing on the other side of the rim to give the guards their first lead of the day.

Reaves returned for another round, this time against Jaxson Hayes, and this time he didn’t miss. The Lakers’ fan favorite drove hard to his right, stopped on a dime, and nailed a tough fadeaway to extend the guards’ lead to 4-2.

The final matchup featured Dalton Knecht taking on Ayton once more, giving the big man a chance at redemption. Knecht tried to create space for a turnaround jumper, but Ayton’s length proved too much. His shot clanked off the rim, sealing the score at 4-3, a narrow victory for the guards.

Notably, Luka Doncic did not participate in the session, likely managing his workload ahead of opening night. LeBron James, meanwhile, continues to recover from sciatica and will remain sidelined until mid-November. The Lakers aren’t rushing his return, emphasizing long-term health over early-season urgency.

The Lakers open their 2025-26 season at home against the Golden State Warriors in a few hours, looking to bounce back from a 1-5 preseason. With LeBron out, Doncic and Reaves will carry the offensive load, while Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton aim to provide balance in their starting lineup.

The training camp showdown was lighthearted fun, but it also hinted at what’s ahead: a Lakers team that’s competitive, fiery, and eager to prove it can hold strong until its superstar returns.