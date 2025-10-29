NBA Trade Idea: Clippers Acquire Joel Embiid For A Massive Package Amid Trade Buzz

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a strong start to the 2025-26 season. With a 4-0 record featuring some impressive performances by the backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers look like a competitive team in the East.

While this would typically present a promising outlook for the campaign, the situation may not be entirely positive for Joel Embiid.

Although the former MVP is still finding his legs after recovering from injury, concerns about his ability to stay healthy continue to be a pressing issue for Philadelphia. This has seen the resurgence of narratives suggesting that the 76ers should consider trading Joel Embiid.

Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins expanded on this on “Run It Back” by noting how the team looked different with and without Embiid on the floor.

“You get to see an entirely different playing style with these two guards,” said Cousins, acknowledging the contributions of Maxey and Edgecombe. “With that being said, they [the 76ers] have the opportunity to get a small sample size of what the future looks like for the Philadelphia 76ers moving forward.”

Returning to Embiid’s situation with the franchise, he added, “I’m pretty sure the front office is having talks about it, what it looks like, what the possibility is, and should we consider closing this door moving forward.”

With earlier rumors hinting at dissatisfaction with Embiid’s availability within the organization, along with reports about his professional career coming to an end, we explore a trade idea that would help Philadelphia make the most of his massive $55.2 million contract.

Proposed Trade Details

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Ivica Zubac, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2031 first-round pick

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Joel Embiid

Why Do The Clippers Do This Trade?

For the Los Angeles Clippers, acquiring Joel Embiid is a very high-risk move, but the reward could be equally great.

Having constructed a team filled with talented veterans, it is evident that the Clippers are making a run at winning it all this season. Although controversies involving Kawhi Leonard could put a damper on their title push, acquiring a player like Joel Embiid could be a huge boost to their rotation.

While Embiid hasn’t necessarily settled into a groove, it is a well-known fact that, when healthy, the 76ers superstar is one of the best big men in the league.

With his offensive versatility, the 31-year-old big man is capable of being a reliable contributor on the scoring front. Additionally, considering how effective he could be next to a savvy point guard such as James Harden in pick-and-roll sets, the Clippers could see a lot of production out of their star-studded core.

His constant run-ins with injuries have impacted his consistency. But after back-to-back 20+ point outings this season, Joel Embiid seems to be finding his groove again. With an average of 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 37.5% from deep, Embiid could effectively transform L.A.’s starting lineup to turn them into a true contender.

The 76ers Stand To Gain A Lot From This Trade

For the 76ers, making this trade would effectively imply embracing a rebuild. But considering the incoming assets from this trade, Philadelphia will view this deal very favorably.

Aside from the valuable future first-round pick, the 76ers would acquire a mix of talented players. With Ivica Zubac, John Collins, and Bogdan Bogdanovic joining the team, Philadelphia may look like a far more formidable team overall.

Zubac could prove to be a tremendous upgrade on Embiid. Although he lacks Embiid’s star power, the 28-year-old makes up for it with sheer determination and effort.

For the 2025-26 season, Zubac has averaged 15.5, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on 63.6% shooting overall. As a solid inside presence on both ends of the floor, having earned All-Defense honors last season, Zubac is the quintessential big man and an ideal fit for a young team like the 76ers.

Collins also has the potential to be a solid addition to Philadelphia’s frontcourt. As a versatile forward with impressive athleticism, Collins is capable of being effective in a variety of different scenarios.

Having joined the Clippers this summer, the 28-year-old has shown a lot of upside as a bench player thus far. With an average of 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds on 58.1% shooting overall, with 33.3% from deep, he could help bolster the 76ers’ frontcourt depth.

Along with these two players, Philadelphia would also add Bogdanovic to its roster. Given the team’s construction, the sharpshooting guard may have some trouble earning minutes in the rotation. But considering his experience and competence, with a career average of 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 43.6% shooting from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, he could be a valuable acquisition.

Should the 76ers Consider Parting With Joel Embiid?

Coming off a 25-point performance in the game against the Washington Wizards, Joel Embiid certainly seemed a lot more comfortable. While there could still be some concerns regarding his agility, for the most part, the 31-year-old appears to be solid.

Although this is a positive sign, it raises more pressing questions for Philadelphia regarding the direction the franchise is headed.

Currently, the franchise has two different timelines. One featuring Joel Embiid and Paul George, and the other with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and Jared McCain. Although the 76ers would wish to make a title push this season, failure to win may force them to break up the core, causing them to further deviate from their goals.

Should Embiid continue to improve during the course of the season, the 76ers may see a lot of merit in holding onto him. If injuries sideline the big man, however, a trade should be considered a legitimate possibility.