Jaylen Brown’s Hairline Video Goes Viral After ‘Spray-On’ Incident Against Knicks

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dribbles up court during the fourth quarter against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A bizarre moment during Friday night’s KnicksCeltics game at Madison Square Garden stole headlines and social feeds: a close-up clip appeared to show a dark streak, apparently from a spray-on hair product rubbing off Jaylen Brown’s hairline onto OG Anunoby’s white jersey. The Knicks rode a dominant second quarter to a 105-95 victory, but the internet stayed with the video, which quickly went viral and turned a routine drive into the weekend’s weirdest sports meme.

Brown was the Celtics’ leading scorer with 23 points on his 29th birthday, but the black smudge became the visual everyone replayed. In the third quarter, Brown leaned into contact with Anunoby while trying to create separation; when the two separated, TV cameras zoomed in on a noticeable streak across Anunoby’s chest.

Within minutes, fans on X were posting reaction clips and jokes, everything from “leaky hairline” to comparisons with past NBA grooming gaffes. Meme accounts piled on, and debate erupted: was it a cosmetic spray, a touch of eyebrow filler, or something else entirely?

The consensus leaned toward a spray-on product that hadn’t held up under the heat and sweat of game action.

Beyond the laughs, the incident landed awkwardly because Brown is currently the Celtics’ primary option while Jayson Tatum recovers from injury.

Boston’s roster shifted significantly in the offseason, and Brown’s minutes and responsibilities are larger than ever. That made the timing awkward: he was putting the team on his back on a night the Celtics desperately needed production, yet the hairline clip briefly overshadowed his performance.

For his part, Brown delivered a competent performance despite the Celtics’ loss: 23 points, a steady presence on both ends of the floor, and leadership in a team still finding its footing. Chances are, he’ll shrug off the viral moment.

NBA players are used to the internet’s appetite for oddities and move on to the next game. But for at least 24 hours, the image of a black streak across OG Anunoby’s jersey became the night’s unofficial highlight, a reminder that in the age of social media, even the smallest, most human slip can become everyone’s favorite clip.

Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
