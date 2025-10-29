LeBron James Did Not Answer Jaylen Brown’s Call When He Sought His Advice On Hairline Treatment

LeBron James becomes new addition to list of NBA players who did not pick up Jaylen Brown's phone call when he needed them to.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

One could argue that the only thing struggling more than the Celtics this season is Jaylen Brown’s hairline. It has been the most popular thing about him at the beginning of this season.

In the latest news, Brown was getting a haircut on a livestream when it again hit him that he’s losing his hairline, and now the world was a witness, so he could no longer hide it.

He called up LeBron James for advice on how to deal with the hairline treatment, but the Lakers superstar was unavailable to take his call. So Brown decided to leave a voicemail:

Code red, my n*****, code red. They caught me slipping. I need to know, Turkey or no Turkey, and I ain’t talking about no cheese sandwich. This is some real s***, bro. Call your lil bro back. Throw all that other s*** in the past,” Brown said.

In Jayson Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown has come out on top as the statistical leader, averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. But these numbers have not resulted in wins as the Boston Celtics have had a struggling start to the season with a 1-3 record.

Brown reached out to the Lakers superstar because it has been a rumor for years that James has undergone hair transplant surgery, possibly in Turkey. The ‘Turkey or no Turkey’ phrase refers to that speculation, and the 29-year-old star is asking if he should go for the treatment as well.

Since he can see his hair falling apart, and Turkey is reportedly famous for their hair transplants, among other cosmetic procedures, he even started looking for flights to Turkey and wondered if he could go there and come back in time for the next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All of this is happening as Brown recovers from his embarrassing moment on-court. During a game against the New York Knicks, apparently, spray-on hair product from his head rubbed off on OG Anunoby’s white jersey.

James and Brown have had a tricky past as the Boston Celtics forward was caught on camera allegedly saying the words, ‘Bronny is not a pro,’ after which he offered a clarification on social media.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA; it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown posted on social media.

Even though the four-time NBA champ never responded publicly, Brown felt it was necessary to acknowledge it on his distress call to James. That’s why he asks the former Cavaliers superstar to leave the controversy in the past.     

The funniest part is that James does not even pick up his crucial phone call. He’s depending on James to give his apparently informed opinion, but he has to convey his urgency through a voicemail.

Missed calls and Jaylen Brown have become a recurring feature of his Twitch streams. The last time around, he went viral after none of the five teammates he called on live stream picked up his call.

Tatum even talked about not picking up his longtime teammates’ call and called him out for not informing his teammates that he’s changed his number. And almost no NBA players pick up calls from unknown callers. So it was natural that none of his teammates picked up his call. This time, though, it is unclear why his request for help from LeBron James went unanswered.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article 'Anthony Edwards Was To Me What I Was To Kobe Bryant In 2012': Kevin Durant On 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Anthony Edwards Was To Me What I Was To Kobe Bryant In 2012’: Kevin Durant On 2024 Paris Olympics
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like