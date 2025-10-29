LeBron James Did Not Answer Jaylen Brown’s Call When He Sought His Advice On Hairline Treatment

One could argue that the only thing struggling more than the Celtics this season is Jaylen Brown’s hairline. It has been the most popular thing about him at the beginning of this season.

In the latest news, Brown was getting a haircut on a livestream when it again hit him that he’s losing his hairline, and now the world was a witness, so he could no longer hide it.

He called up LeBron James for advice on how to deal with the hairline treatment, but the Lakers superstar was unavailable to take his call. So Brown decided to leave a voicemail:

“Code red, my n*****, code red. They caught me slipping. I need to know, Turkey or no Turkey, and I ain’t talking about no cheese sandwich. This is some real s***, bro. Call your lil bro back. Throw all that other s*** in the past,” Brown said.

In Jayson Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown has come out on top as the statistical leader, averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. But these numbers have not resulted in wins as the Boston Celtics have had a struggling start to the season with a 1-3 record.

Brown reached out to the Lakers superstar because it has been a rumor for years that James has undergone hair transplant surgery, possibly in Turkey. The ‘Turkey or no Turkey’ phrase refers to that speculation, and the 29-year-old star is asking if he should go for the treatment as well.

Since he can see his hair falling apart, and Turkey is reportedly famous for their hair transplants, among other cosmetic procedures, he even started looking for flights to Turkey and wondered if he could go there and come back in time for the next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

All of this is happening as Brown recovers from his embarrassing moment on-court. During a game against the New York Knicks, apparently, spray-on hair product from his head rubbed off on OG Anunoby’s white jersey.

James and Brown have had a tricky past as the Boston Celtics forward was caught on camera allegedly saying the words, ‘Bronny is not a pro,’ after which he offered a clarification on social media.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA; it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown posted on social media.

Even though the four-time NBA champ never responded publicly, Brown felt it was necessary to acknowledge it on his distress call to James. That’s why he asks the former Cavaliers superstar to leave the controversy in the past.

The funniest part is that James does not even pick up his crucial phone call. He’s depending on James to give his apparently informed opinion, but he has to convey his urgency through a voicemail.

Missed calls and Jaylen Brown have become a recurring feature of his Twitch streams. The last time around, he went viral after none of the five teammates he called on live stream picked up his call.

Tatum even talked about not picking up his longtime teammates’ call and called him out for not informing his teammates that he’s changed his number. And almost no NBA players pick up calls from unknown callers. So it was natural that none of his teammates picked up his call. This time, though, it is unclear why his request for help from LeBron James went unanswered.