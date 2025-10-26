NBA Fans Erupt After Cooper Flagg Throws First NBA Poster Dunk Against The Raptors

Cooper Flagg announces his arrival to the NBA with a thunderous poster dunk against the Toronto Raptors, causing NBA fans to erupt on social media.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Mavericks celebrate their 139-129 win against the Toronto Raptors, the first win of the season will be even more memorable for Cooper Flagg, who threw down his first poster dunk of his NBA career.

The Mavericks’ rookie rose to the occasion at home against Toronto. After a crucial block by Dereck Lively II in the third quarter to begin the fastbreak, a pinpoint outlet pass by D’Angelo Russell gave Cooper Flagg enough runway to take flight.

Met by Raptors center Sandro Mamukelashvili at the rim, Flagg utilized his innate physical tools and elite athleticism to throw down his first poster, sending the crowd at the American Airlines Center into a frenzy.

Cooper Flagg’s thunderous jam was noticed by several fans on social media, too. With many sharing hyped reactions on X, here are some of the best ones.

“I hope this is the start of something beautiful,” said one optimistic Mavs fan.

“That ROTY is ours,” added another.

One user took note of how impressive the feat was, stating“Taking a one-pound dribble past half court to punch on a 7-footer is insane!!! Good lord.”

Another claimed“He dunks like Russell Westbrook if he had another ten inches of height, holy f***.”

One hopeful Mavericks fan shared“Him & AD saving the Mavs.”

“OMG WHITE BOY,” reacted one user.

One user even drew a comparison to 76ers legend Julius Erving and said“Looks like the Doctor.”

“Jeez, he’s really him,” added one impressed fan.

“Open court, he picks up steam like no other NBA player,” noted another user.

“He’s going to be special,” acknowledged another.

After a slow start to the season, Flagg seems to have settled into his groove. With 22 points on the night, along with four rebounds, four steals, and a block, the 18-year-old continues to grow in stature.

 

Cooper Flagg Impresses His Coach And Teammates

Cooper Flagg’s dunk had several people jumping out of their seats in the arena, including his teammates. When speaking with Mavericks insider Noah Weber, D’Angelo Russell shared his thoughts on Flagg’s dunk.

“He’s unbelievable,” Russell said. “He does a little bit of everything, so when he’s getting the crowd going like that, our team feeds off of it. Everybody wants to see him do great, so when he’s performing like that, it’s contagious.”

While Flagg’s ability to get the crowd going certainly is impressive, Russell added that his ability to take over games is far more noteworthy.

Even Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was dazzled by this particular skill. While speaking on the topic with the media after the game, he said, “I think his ability to understand what the defense is and who’s guarding him and what he can get to. Being able to shoot the three off the dribble and then also being able to get into the paint.”

“His IQ is extremely high, and just understanding him off the dribble, getting downhill, and his athleticism to be able to finish but also to playmake in that stretch of two to three minutes is really good for us, and we’re gonna need that.”

Cooper Flagg’s development will be a key storyline for the Dallas Mavericks as they adapt to playing without some of their key players. With Flagg embracing the role of the second star in just his rookie season, he and Anthony Davis will look to build upon their recent success with a win in their upcoming game against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

BySiddhant Gupta
