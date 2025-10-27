NBA Player Ratings: Austin Reaves’ Career Night Steals The Headlines For The Lakers

In a night that will be remembered for years to come, Austin Reaves delivered the game of his life and one of the best single performances in recent Lakers history. With Luka Doncic sidelined due to injury, Reaves stepped into the spotlight and exploded for a career-high 51 points, powering Los Angeles past the Sacramento Kings, 127-120, on Sunday night.

He was sensational from start to finish, drilling six three-pointers, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing nine assists, joining a historic list of players to post a 50-11-9 stat line that includes only Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Elgin Baylor. Despite missing both Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers never flinched. DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura supplied vital support, while Marcus Smart provided steady defense and energy.

Sacramento pushed hard behind Zach LaVine’s 32-point effort, but Reaves’ 15 points in the fourth quarter, including four clutch free throws and a dagger mid-range jumper, sealed the victory. In this breakdown, we’ll grade every key contributor from both teams, spotlighting how Reaves’ all-time performance reshaped the game’s rhythm.

Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 51 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 12-22 FG, 6-10 3PT, 21-22 FT, 39 MIN

This was the night Austin Reaves officially arrived as a star. With the Lakers missing their top two scorers, he took over completely, pouring in 51 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including six made threes and a near-perfect 21-for-22 from the line. His poise and control were exceptional, reading the defense like a veteran and consistently punishing every coverage thrown his way.

Reaves scored 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, hitting a clutch jumper and four free throws in the final minute to seal the game. Beyond the scoring, he grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out nine assists, leading the team emotionally and tactically. It was one of those rare performances where a player looks unstoppable from the opening tip.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 10-17 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-4 FT, 36 MIN

Ayton gave Los Angeles the interior presence it desperately needed, combining his strength and touch around the rim for a strong 22-point, 15-rebound showing. He anchored the paint defensively and did well to contain Domantas Sabonis on the boards, using his size to close out defensive possessions.

Though he struggled with turnovers at times and missed a couple of easy putbacks, Ayton’s effort and physicality were essential in balancing Reaves’ perimeter dominance. His connection with Reaves in the pick-and-roll looked smoother than ever, and he maintained steady production throughout the night.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 7-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT, 40 MIN

Hachimura came out hot, scoring 10 points in the first nine minutes to help the Lakers jump out to a double-digit lead. His 18 points came on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting night, and he provided steady two-way play on the wing. Hachimura’s confidence in the midrange was key to spacing the floor for Reaves and Ayton, while his defensive awareness has taken noticeable strides.

He also chipped in a couple of steals, showing improved anticipation in the passing lanes. While he cooled off late, his early scoring surge set the tone for the Lakers’ fast start and allowed Reaves to conserve energy for his fourth-quarter takeover.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-6 FT, 31 MIN

Marcus Smart’s stat line won’t jump off the page, but his fingerprints were all over the win. With the Lakers short-handed, Smart’s leadership and defensive edge were invaluable; he harassed Dennis Schroder and Zach LaVine on the perimeter, forcing several late-clock shots and keeping the Kings out of rhythm. Offensively, he contributed 11 points and five assists, keeping the ball moving and organizing the half-court offense when Reaves rested. Even though his shot wasn’t falling from deep, his ability to get to the line and make the right reads stabilized the Lakers’ backcourt.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3-5 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-4 FT, 27 MIN

Returning to form as the team’s defensive Swiss Army knife, Vanderbilt gave the Lakers valuable minutes off the bench. His high motor and rebounding (5 boards) were key in keeping second-chance opportunities alive, and he scored 9 points on efficient shooting while providing a much-needed burst of energy. Vanderbilt’s versatility on defense allowed the Lakers to switch across multiple positions, which helped limit the Kings’ motion offense late in the game.

Sacramento Kings Player Ratings

Zach LaVine: A-

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 12-24 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT, 40 MIN

LaVine was terrific offensively, scoring 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting while hitting four threes and going a perfect 4-for-4 at the line. His explosiveness and shot-making kept the Kings in the game, especially in the second half when he went on a personal 9-0 run to reclaim the lead briefly. Defensively, however, he struggled to contain Reaves’ footwork and often found himself overhelping. Even so, his scoring brilliance was one of the main reasons the game stayed close.

DeMar DeRozan: B+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 9-22 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 40 MIN

DeRozan’s 21 points came efficiently, as he found his rhythm from midrange and occasionally stretched the floor with two made threes. He played with veteran composure, scoring in key spurts to keep Sacramento within striking distance. His off-ball chemistry with Schroder and LaVine continues to develop, though he faded slightly in the fourth quarter when Reaves caught fire. Still, his leadership and steady scoring kept the Kings competitive for much of the night.

Russell Westbrook: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-6 FT, 27 MIN

Westbrook was a major spark off the bench, scoring 18 points with six assists and four made threes. He energized the Kings’ second unit and helped them erase a 10-point first-half deficit with aggressive drives and quick passing. However, his two missed free throws late hurt their chances of a comeback, and his defensive focus wavered in crunch time. Still, this was a strong all-around effort from the veteran guard.

Malik Monk: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Monk was sharp offensively, scoring 15 points on efficient shooting while hitting three of his six threes. His playmaking was underrated; two assists came on transition kick-outs that helped the Kings’ spacing. Monk’s confidence and shot creation were critical in keeping the offense flowing whenever LaVine sat.

Dennis Schroder: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-1 FT, 35 MIN

Schroder’s 18-point, 12-assist double-double underscored his control of the offense, even if he couldn’t quite match Reaves’ brilliance. He made three triples and kept the pace high, pushing the Lakers’ defense on the break. However, turnovers (2) and defensive lapses against Smart and Reaves in pick-and-roll coverage hurt the Kings’ rhythm late. Despite the flaws, Schroder’s playmaking was a bright spot, showing his ability to orchestrate Sacramento’s new-look backcourt.

Domantas Sabonis: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

Sabonis was his usual force on the boards, collecting 14 rebounds and serving as a steady facilitator out of the post. However, his offensive impact was muted by Ayton’s size and activity, limiting him to just 10 points. He still made strong reads with three assists and battled to keep second-chance plays alive, but the Kings needed more scoring aggression from him down the stretch. Defensively, he struggled to contain Reaves on switches and committed a few costly fouls late.