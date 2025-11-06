Wild NBA Trade Idea: Anthony Davis To The Knicks; Mavericks Start With Retooling

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks have had a less-than-favorable start to the 2025-26 season. With injuries affecting the team’s rhythm early in the campaign, the Mavs have fallen to 2-6, raising concerns about their ability to compete without their star players.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks were poised to be one of the top teams in the East, especially with key offseason additions and personnel changes. Although the Knicks are third in the conference with a 5-3 record, questions have been raised about their legitimacy as title contenders.

In this regard, both teams have specific needs that must be addressed. For the Knicks, cementing their status as a title favorite appears to be a priority. Meanwhile, for the Mavericks, given Anthony Davis’ health concerns, retooling around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving could be viewed as a more viable path.

With this train of thought, we explore a potential trade idea that could be mutually beneficial for both teams. Here’s the trade package:

Proposed Trade Idea

New York Knicks Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, 2026 first-round pick (WAS)

Anthony Davis Turns The Knicks Into Title Favorites

A trade for the New York Knicks to acquire Anthony Davis could be monumental. Given that they already have a solid big man rotation, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, adding an MVP-caliber big man like Davis would certainly transform the Knicks into title favorites.

Davis is one of the best two-way big men in the game. Although he is more of a natural power forward, the 32-year-old has had immense success playing as a center as well.

In five appearances for the Mavericks this season, Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.0% from the floor. Given his offensive rating of 113 and defensive rating of 105, he remains a formidable player.

From his defensive switchability, rim protection ability, and overall offensive versatility, acquiring Davis could boost the Knicks’ rotation. With a potential frontcourt featuring Mikal Bridges, Anthony Davis, and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York could potentially boast one of the league’s best frontcourts.

Although this would relegate a player like Robinson to a deeper bench role, it could have merit in improving New York’s overall bench strength. With roster depth becoming a key aspect of championship-contending teams, the Knicks may see value in pursuing this trade.

The Mavericks Get The Pieces To Retool

For the Dallas Mavericks, this trade idea gives them the necessary pieces to retool their roster around the core of Flagg and Irving.

The addition of a first-round pick (top-8 protected) gives the Mavs a valuable draft asset. Meanwhile, acquiring OG Anunoby and Josh Hart could significantly bolster Dallas’ roster strength.

Both Anunoby and Hart are strong two-way players. Although Anunoby has more offensive upside, Hart doesn’t pale in comparison, as he compensates for his limited offensive skill set with rebounding and hustle.

In the 2025-26 season, Anunoby has appeared in eight games, averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game on 48.6% shooting overall, with 41.4% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Hart has appeared in seven games, posting averages of 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 43.8% shooting from the floor.

Anunoby’s addition could help Dallas address its perimeter shooting issues, while Hart’s presence bolsters its defense.

Although the Knicks guard has struggled to get going this season, his potential to contribute should not be underestimated. Given Dallas’ need for solid defenders, especially in the backcourt, acquiring a player like him could be crucial.

Such a move would lead to players like Klay Thompson being moved to the bench. But considering the need for consistent production, this could be beneficial. In return, it could bolster the Mavericks’ bench strength.

The Mavericks May Be Hesitant To Move On From Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks have an abundance of talented big men in their rotation. From Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II to Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell, the Mavericks boast a deep rotation of centers.

While this could form a solid basis for a potential trade, the Mavs may still be hesitant to move on from Anthony Davis.

For all his injury concerns and inconsistent availability, the 32-year-old is one of the best big men in the league when he is available. When considering the impact he individually has on the team’s performance, Dallas may not see a lot of benefit in trading him, even if it does strengthen their roster depth.

Furthermore, with the latest updates on Kyrie Irving’s return timeline, the Mavs may be more inclined to see the core of Davis, Flagg, and Irving in action before making a decision. Given that a trade at the deadline could still be a possibility, Dallas would be better off gauging the team’s performance before making any hasty moves.