Draymond Green Names His Top 5 Teammates; One Major Name Missing

Draymond Green is never one to hold back his opinions, and his latest revelation on NBA on NBC has once again sparked a firestorm of discussion. When asked to name his top five teammates of all time, the Golden State Warriors forward listed Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield, Jarrett Jack, and David Lee.

While the list featured several expected names, one glaring omission immediately caught everyone’s attention: Kevin Durant.

Curry and Thompson were obvious picks. Alongside Green, they formed the foundation of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, winning four NBA championships together and transforming the way basketball is played. Their chemistry, loyalty, and shared battles through more than a decade together make them the core of Green’s career, both professionally and personally.

But Green’s other selections raised eyebrows. Buddy Hield, still in his second season with the Warriors, is a surprise inclusion. The sharpshooter has blended seamlessly into Golden State’s system, spacing the floor and becoming a reliable offensive option. Green has publicly praised Hield’s work ethic and team-first mentality, describing him as “the kind of guy you win with.” That sentiment seems to explain his inclusion on a list otherwise dominated by veterans from the Warriors’ championship era.

Jarrett Jack, meanwhile, was one of Green’s mentors early in his career. Jack played for the Warriors during the 2012–13 season, a time when Green was still fighting for minutes and identity. His veteran leadership and influence in the locker room made a lasting impression, which Green has mentioned in multiple interviews.

Then there’s David Lee, the man whose injury in 2014 opened the door for Green to join the Warriors’ starting lineup, a move that changed both his career and the team’s history. Green has always credited Lee for his professionalism during that transition, saying he handled it “like a true pro” and even encouraged him to seize the opportunity. Including Lee is a subtle nod of gratitude to the player who paved the way for his rise.

But still, the absence of Kevin Durant, the man who helped lead Golden State to back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, looms large. Durant and Green shared the floor during one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history, winning two titles and appearing in three straight Finals. Yet their relationship has always been complicated.

The infamous 2018 sideline argument between the two during a game against the Clippers became one of the defining moments of Durant’s departure from Golden State. The confrontation, which included Green reportedly telling Durant the team didn’t need him, fractured their dynamic and eventually contributed to KD leaving for the Brooklyn Nets the following summer.

In the years since, both players have maintained a mixture of respect and tension toward one another. Their back-and-forth exchanges in interviews and on social media often hint at unresolved friction. Most recently, Durant subtly clapped back at Green after Draymond dismissed his views on championship success during an interview with The Athletic. Green had emphasized defense as the cornerstone of winning titles, to which Durant responded online, pointing out that the Warriors’ offense, not their defense, ranked No. 1 during his title runs.

To many fans, Green’s omission of Durant from his ‘Top 5’ list feels deliberate. It’s not necessarily a shot, but it’s clear that their partnership, though historic, was not built on the same emotional foundation as his bonds with Curry, Klay, or even Lee.

Draymond Green’s list ultimately says more about loyalty and longevity than it does about raw talent. Curry and Klay are family. Lee and Jack represent his early roots. Hield is the kind of teammate he enjoys in the present. Durant, however, remains a chapter, one full of triumph and tension, that Green might prefer to keep closed.

As always with Draymond, every list, quote, or comment carries an undertone of honesty and a little bit of controversy.