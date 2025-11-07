LeBron James’ Mom Shares Childhood Pictures Of Lakers Superstar And Sends Epic Message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James grew up without his father, but he at least had his mother, Gloria, by his side. Gloria has been with LeBron every step of the way, and she recently posted some pictures of him as a child with a wonderful message.

“From his first steps in life to his first steps on the court, my son has always believed he could be as great as a king.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria James (@gloriajames)

Gloria had gotten LeBron that basketball hoop for his third Christmas, and it was one of the greatest investments in history. He dragged himself and his mother out of poverty with basketball, and that might be his greatest achievement.

LeBron showed he was destined for greatness the moment he stepped out on the court for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He led the Fighting Irish to a 27-0 record as a freshman, and they won the Division III state title.

LeBron, who got the nickname “King James” in high school, went from strength to strength over time, and St. Vincent-St. Mary would win three state titles in his four years. He then chose to enter the NBA directly out of high school and was selected with the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It didn’t take long for LeBron to become a force in the NBA. He was an All-Star in his second season, finished runner-up for MVP in his third, and led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in his fourth.

LeBron today has four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, a scoring title, and an assists title to his name. He has also made 21 All-Star, 21 All-NBA, and six All-Defensive teams along the way.

LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as well and has built up a good case to be regarded as the greatest player of all time. Michael Jordan remains the most popular pick, but the 40-year-old is his closest challenger. LeBron already considers himself to be the GOAT, but he’ll have to win another title or two to sway the public. Can he win another with the Lakers? Well, the early signs are positive for this season.

The Lakers have gotten off to an excellent 7-2 start despite LeBron not playing a single game due to sciatica. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have missed multiple games as well, and they’ve still found ways to win. Considering the circumstances, you could argue they have been the most impressive team so far this season.

The Lakers won’t be undermanned for too much longer, as LeBron has been cleared for basketball activities now. He will be re-evaluated in a week or two and will be back at some point in November. LeBron will make this Lakers team even better, and that is a scary thought.

You still hesitate to include the Lakers among the very top contenders in the West, though, because of concerns regarding their defense. Will they be able to beat the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game playoff series? It’s hard to say at this point.

The Lakers’ stock, though, certainly has risen significantly in recent weeks, and it’ll be fascinating to see how they fare over the course of this season.