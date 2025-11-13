Victor Wembanyama Blocks Draymond Green’s 3-Pointer From Inside The Paint: “He’s Unreal”

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs came up short in a 125-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Although the game saw some heroics by Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Wembanyama held his own.

While Victor Wembanyama has become a more imposing presence on the offensive end this season, a product of his grueling offseason preparation, the Spurs center remains an absolute wall on defense.

This aspect of Wembanyama’s game was put on display in the first quarter against Golden State when he blocked Draymond Green‘s three-point attempt with one foot in the paint.

Wemby blocked Draymond’s 3 from INSIDE THE PAINT 🤯😱 He’s not real 😭 pic.twitter.com/lKufWFjH4D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2025

Wembanyama’s physical tools, athleticism, and defensive instincts culminated in one of the most jaw-dropping defensive plays this season. With an unreal amount of ground covered to contest the shot, fans on social media were also in awe of Wembanyama’s defensive prowess. Here are some of their reactions to the play on X.

“He’s unreal,” stated one fan.

“Wemby is a cheat code. Sooner or later, Silver will have to come up with Wemby rules or else it’s over for the league,” added another.

“Alien invasion at work again,” joked one user.

One fan took the opportunity to roast Green in this situation and said, “That’s what happens when you shoot 3’s wearing a backpack.”

“Unicorn. Alien. Dr. Seuss,” shared one user, in awe of Wembanyama’s talent and skill.

“Stretch Armstrong is pretty good,” added another fan, ascribing a new nickname to the Spurs center.

“He’s not real… someone call the NBA. We might have a glitch in the matrix,” reacted one user.

“Holy s**t. Dude is a cheat code,” exclaimed another.

One fan attempted to make light of the play by joking, “Wemby is 19 feet tall, what did you expect?”

“The NBA should introduce a height limit,” added another.

Victor Wembanyama’s ability to impact the game is not to be overlooked. With 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field, the 21-year-old is truly carving out a place for himself among the league’s elite players.

Victor Wembanyama Continues To Make A Case For Both MVP And DPOY

Coming off an injury that sidelined him for a large portion of the 2024-25 season, Victor Wembanyama has looked like one of the most dominant players in the league this year. Although his team came up short against the Warriors on Wednesday night, the Spurs remain one of the top teams in the West and a genuine playoff contender.

Wembanyama, in particular, has been in tremendous form to start the season. Although November has been less productive for him, with averages of 26.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game on 50.5% shooting from the field thus far, he is one of the most efficient offensive players in the game.

Meanwhile, he remains an elite rim protector and defensive presence, averaging a league-high 3.6 blocks per game and a defensive rating of 102. Having already notched 40 blocks this season, increasing his streak of games with a block to 96, Wembanyama is in a class of his own.

With the Spurs also in third place in the West at this stage, along with his sustained dominance on both ends of the floor, Wembanyama could very well be in line to earn multiple accolades this season.